Michael Beardmore picks out seven selections for your Saturday 3pm accumulators, along with choosing a best bet.

Follow @MickeyBeardmore on Twitter

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +2.9pts profit | 5.4% return on investment

SHEFFIELD UNITED boast the Sky Bet Championship’s second best home record and are scoring over two goals per game on average at Bramall Lane this season, plus conceding fewer than a goal a game. They are unbeaten in their past 12 games, winning nine, while Swansea have won only twice in 15 and their weaknesses were laid bare in last weekend’s 4-3 home defeat by lowly Birmingham, making 10/11 on the hosts incredibly inviting. SHEFFIELD UNITED TO BEAT SWANSEA: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Championship leaders BURNLEY look great acca material at 8/15 at home to Preston. On a run of nine straight league victories, I would have expected the Clarets to be much shorter, unbackably short even. North End have lost six of their past nine, including a 4-0 home hammering at the hands of Norwich and they really shouldn’t lay a glove on the champions-elect. BURNLEY TO BEAT PRESTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

A change of manager has not solved Cardiff’s malaise and the Bluebirds are deep in the midst of a relegation battle after an 11-game winless run - 13 if you include the FA Cup. They haven’t scored in three matches and host a MIDDLESBROUGH team flying in third place under Michael Carrick, with 10 wins from their past 13, so odds-against on the visitors looks juicy. MIDDLESBROUGH TO BEAT CARDIFF: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Cambridge have slid into the Sky Bet League One relegation zone after a run of just one win, and seven defeats, in their past 11 games and their away form (W2 D2 L10) has been rotten all season. They should be easy pickings for a BARNSLEY side whose record against bottom-eight sides this term is W7 D2 L1 – and who rolled the U’s over 3-0 in the reverse fixture. BARNSLEY TO BEAT CAMBRIDGE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

CHARLTON have made decent strides since appointing Dean Holden as manager before Christmas, four wins in their past five snuffing out relegation fears and raising hopes of a late play-off push. They’ve beaten some decent teams in that run and look good value at evens at home to Fleetwood, who have lost six of their past seven in the league and seem a tad distracted by a fine FA Cup run. CHARLTON TO BEAT FLEETWOOD: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

PLYMOUTH’s home record of P14 W13 D0 L1 is impossible to ignore and they were in the nap conversation at 21/20 against inconsistent Portsmouth. Pompey have scored just three goals in their past seven away games in all competitions and that just isn’t going to cut it against a Pilgrims side averaging more than two goals per home match. PLYMOUTH TO BEAT PORTSMOUTH: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Another very generous price is the 6/4 on offer on SHREWSBURY at home to Port Vale – the Shrews have won five straight games, admittedly all against teams in the bottom half, to climb to ninth and will be in confident mood. The price seems large because visitors Port Vale have lost six of their past 10 and are stuck in mid-table limbo while the hosts will be dreaming of a potential top-six finish. SHREWSBURY TO BEAT PORT VALE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

ALSO READ: Sporting Life Acca