Michael Beardmore has recorded a healthy profit with his Saturday Seven naps this season and provides his 3pm acca picks for the first Saturday of 2023 - FA Cup third-round weekend.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +7.1pts profit | 15.7% return on investment

MIDDLESBROUGH have been an entertaining watch all season but particularly since Michael Carrick took over as boss, their matches averaging 3.3 goals a game under the former England midfielder, with both sides netting in nine of 10. Their BTTS ratio of 69% this season is the Championship’s joint-highest while visitors BRIGHTON’s away Premier League games are averaging a huge 3.78 goals a match with a 78% BTTS away ratio. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks big at 10/11. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN MIDDLESBROUGH v BRIGHTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Bournemouth have lost eight of their past 10 games, the only two wins in that run coming against hapless Everton, and the Cherries could rest players for the FA Cup amid a relegation battle. Given just six places separate the sides, plus the fact Sky Bet Championship leaders BURNLEY are flying – 13 wins in their last 16 in all competitions – the Clarets have to be worth including in away doubles or trebles at 19/10 top price. BURNLEY TO BEAT BOURNEMOUTH: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

A few weeks ago, a cup tie at National League high-fliers Chesterfield would have been a banana skin for WEST BROMWICH ALBION but Carlos Corberan has led the buzzing Baggies to eight wins in nine since taking over (F14 A2). The Spireites are in fine form themselves but the three-division gap should be too much to overcome and on a day extremely short on bankers in league or cup, West Brom have to be recommended to ease through. WEST BROMWICH ALBION TO BEAT CHESTERFIELD: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

If you fancy a real upset, then FLEETWOOD are going nicely in Sky Bet League One, comfortably mid-table and, with little chance of promotion or relegation, they will take the Cup hugely seriously. Odds of 17/5 look generous on the Cod Army at home to stuttering Queens Park Rangers, who have won just once in 10 in the Championship, losing six in that run, and they look ripe for a giant-killing at Highbury Stadium. FLEETWOOD TO BEAT QUEENS PARK RANGERS: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Into League One, where Cambridge are having a nightmare, scoring just four goals since October 29, losing six of the past 11 and winning only two – one on penalties against non-league Curzon Ashton. They were thrashed 5-0 at Sheffield Wednesday on Monday and visiting BRISTOL ROVERS, with seven wins in 12, are an attractive 27/20 in places to deepen the U’s misery. BRISTOL ROVERS TO BEAT CAMBRIDGE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Colchester have not had much fun on the road in Sky Bet League Two this season, losing 10 of their 12 trips and collecting just four points from a possible 36. Hosts HARROGATE have won four of their past seven at home and have hit the goal trail to ease clear of danger, scoring 17 times in their last eight games, having netted 18 in 21 previously. HARROGATE TO BEAT COLCHESTER: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Barrow have lost six in nine to slide down the League Two table and out of both the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy. They have lost twice already to MANSFIELD in league and cup and the Stags, whose home record against non top-seven sides is P7 W5 D2 L0, can make that three. MANSFIELD TO BEAT BARROW: Add to your Sky Bet coupon Odds correct at 1215 (04/01/23)