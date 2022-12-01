Michael Beardmore has recorded almost 9.5pts profit with his Saturday Seven Nap this season and he returns with his top picks for your accas, including a best bet.
NB: Readers should be aware that a number of Sky Bet League One, Sky Bet League Two and National League matches are kicking off earlier this Saturday as some clubs look to avoid clashes with World Cup games on TV.
Saturday Seven selected games kick off as follows: MK Dons v Burton, Shrewsbury v Lincoln, Bromley v Yeovil, Dagenham & Redbridge v Torquay, York v Wrexham (all 12:30 GMT); Carlisle v Sutton (13:00 GMT); Mansfield v Colchester (15:00 GMT).
1.5pts Carlisle to beat Sutton at 6/4 (Boyle Sports)
It’s been a rough few weeks for Sutton United, losing nine of their past 14 games in all competitions and scoring just once in their last five, a run that includes an FA Cup exit to non-league Farnborough.
Their away record of W1 D2 L6 is poor and it’s a shock to see hosts CARLISLE as big as 6/4 given they sit sixth in the Sky Bet League Two table and boast an impressive home xGF (Expected Goals For) figure of 1.67 per game.
BURTON have been a fun follow on the road this season, their Sky Bet League One away matches averaging a ridiculous 4.11 goals per game, with seven of the nine seeing both teams net.
That’s enough to back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE when they visit fellow strugglers MK DONS, whose past six games have yielded 25 goals. They have no home clean sheets all season and Burton have just one away.
On a weekend coupon with minimal options due to the lack of games, it’s worth seeking value and LINCOLN leap out at 12/5 away at Shrewsbury in League One.
The Imps have won seven out of 14 away in all competitions, including at Ipswich, Barnsley (twice), Oxford and Bristol City (FA Cup), while the Shrews are winless in six in the league, losing four.
Colchester have been horrific on their travels this season, W0 D1 L8, which makes it a real surprise that hosts MANSFIELD are almost even money to inflict another away-day League Two defeat on the struggling U’s.
That price is down to the Stags’ recent dip, six defeats in nine in all competitions, but they are still eighth and a much better team than Colchester so look worth an inclusion on a, as previously mentioned, limited coupon.
There’s a big value price in the National League with YEOVIL 5/2 or bigger across the board – top price 29/10 – away at Bromley. The Glovers have been on the up since appointing Mark Cooper as boss, losing just once in six to move out of trouble, while Bromley have won only one in eight and are a team on the slide.
DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE had won four on the spin before last weekend and were unlucky not to make it five, denied an FA Cup shock only by a late, undeserved leveller for League Two Gillingham.
The Daggers should have no trouble sweeping aside bottom team Torquay who have lost six straight away games by an aggregate score of 18-0.
You can team Dagenham with WREXHAM for a very attractive 6/4 double (Bet365) given the Dragons should justify odds-on favouritism away at York.
Phil Parkinson’s side have won 16 of their last 20 in league and FA Cup and should be far too good for a York outfit winless in eight in the league, losing five, with morale low following the strange sacking of popular promotion-winning boss John Askey.
Odds correct at 1230 GMT (01/12/22)
