Michael Beardmore has recorded 12pts profit with his Saturday Seven Nap this season and he returns with his top picks for your 3pm accas, including a best bet.
2.5pts Both teams to score in AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield at 8/11 (Betfred, 888 Sport)
Two in-form sides meet at Plough Lane as mid-table Sky Bet League Two outfit AFC WIMBLEDON, unbeaten in 10 games, host National League high-fliers CHESTERFIELD, who have won six of their past seven.
Chesterfield have a remarkable record of having scored in every league and cup game this campaign while Wimbledon have netted in 14 of their past 16 so back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE here.
There’s always a shock every FA Cup weekend and I fancy GRIMSBY away at Sky Bet League One strugglers Cambridge. The League Two Mariners are inconsistent but produce their best when playing better sides.
They thrashed League One leaders Plymouth 5-1 in round one and look big at 5/2 against a U’s outfit who have not scored in five games and needed penalties to beat non-league Curzon Ashton.
In League One, no team’s home games are averaging more goals per match than the 3.56 at The Valley, with CHARLTON enjoying a healthy 67% home BTTS ratio (two in three).
They failed to keep a clean sheet against minnows Coalville (4-1) in round one and have had 4-4, 4-2, 3-3 and 3-2 scores recently so back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE against STOCKPORT who have netted in 18 of 20 league and FA Cup games this season.
Seven defeats in their past 10 games mean League Two’s bottom side Hartlepool are a team to be opposed and they only squeezed through the first round of the FA Cup on penalties against National League side Solihull.
Visitors HARROGATE (W4 D2 L3 of their past nine) are in better nick, thrashing promotion hopefuls Mansfield 3-0 last time out and winning at Bradford in round one of the cup. At 31/20, they’re a value shout.
BTTS specialists OXFORD host an EXETER side whose away games are averaging 3.11 goals per match in League One.
Both teams have netted in eight of Oxford’s past nine matches in league and FA Cup, while Exeter’s last nine have featured two 3-2 wins and three 4-2 losses thus BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals.
DORKING’s first National League season has been eventful – their 19 games yielding a ridiculous 80 goals, more than four per game. They host a YORK side with seven BTTS games in their last eight. That’s a recipe for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE here.
We complete a goal-heavy column by backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE as TORQUAY host GATESHEAD in a battle of National League strugglers and shocking defences.
Torquay have shipped 21 goals in their last seven games, while Gateshead are on a run of 10 straight BTTS games.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.