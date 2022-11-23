Michael Beardmore has recorded 12pts profit with his Saturday Seven Nap this season and he returns with his top picks for your 3pm accas, including a best bet.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +11.86pts profit | 33.9% return on investment

Two in-form sides meet at Plough Lane as mid-table Sky Bet League Two outfit AFC WIMBLEDON, unbeaten in 10 games, host National League high-fliers CHESTERFIELD, who have won six of their past seven. Chesterfield have a remarkable record of having scored in every league and cup game this campaign while Wimbledon have netted in 14 of their past 16 so back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE here. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN AFC WIMBLEDON v CHESTERFIELD: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

In League One, no team’s home games are averaging more goals per match than the 3.56 at The Valley, with CHARLTON enjoying a healthy 67% home BTTS ratio (two in three). They failed to keep a clean sheet against minnows Coalville (4-1) in round one and have had 4-4, 4-2, 3-3 and 3-2 scores recently so back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE against STOCKPORT who have netted in 18 of 20 league and FA Cup games this season. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN CHARLTON v STOCKPORT: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

BTTS specialists OXFORD host an EXETER side whose away games are averaging 3.11 goals per match in League One. Both teams have netted in eight of Oxford’s past nine matches in league and FA Cup, while Exeter’s last nine have featured two 3-2 wins and three 4-2 losses thus BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN OXFORD v EXETER: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

DORKING’s first National League season has been eventful – their 19 games yielding a ridiculous 80 goals, more than four per game. They host a YORK side with seven BTTS games in their last eight. That’s a recipe for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE here. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN DORKING v YORK: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

We complete a goal-heavy column by backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE as TORQUAY host GATESHEAD in a battle of National League strugglers and shocking defences. Torquay have shipped 21 goals in their last seven games, while Gateshead are on a run of 10 straight BTTS games. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN TORQUAY v GATESHEAD: Add to your Sky Bet coupon