Michael Beardmore has recorded almost 10pts profit with his Saturday Seven Nap this season and he returns with his top picks for your 3pm accas, including a best bet.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +9.66pts profit | 29.7% return on investment

The Bees of BARNET have been buzzing recently, seven wins in their past 11 in all competitions moving them up to seventh in the National League and into the second round of the FA Cup. Visitors Torquay have been terrible all season, winning just three of 19 league games, losing 11 – in their past 16 matches in all competitions they have conceded 44 goals, an average of 2.75 per game. BARNET TO BEAT TORQUAY: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

We included the games involving BRISTOL ROVERS and PETERBOROUGH in last weekend’s BTTS acca and it was no surprise the goal specialists both came up trumps so back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE when they meet this Saturday. Rovers’ home games are averaging a whopping 3.44 goals per match, the same figure as Posh’s away games, while Rovers’ BTTS home ratio is 78%, a percentage matched exactly by the visitors. Goals should abound. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN BRISTOL ROVERS v PETERBOROUGH: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

OXFORD are beginning to show the form that’s made them consistent top-six challengers in Sky Bet League One over the past few seasons, unbeaten in six, impressively beating Port Vale and Bolton during that run. Visitors Forest Green sit bottom of the division and they have struggled to compete with League One’s better sides – their record against top-half teams reads W1 D1 L8. OXFORD TO BEAT FOREST GREEN: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

CHARLTON are vying Bristol Rovers for the title of the third tier’s greatest entertainers – in recent weeks they have drawn 4-4 and 3-3 and won 4-2 and 4-1, and boast a 67% BTTS ratio this season. That’s a joint division high so back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE again when they visit PORT VALE, who have also been among the goals this past month with two 3-2 defeats and two 2-2 draws. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN PORT VALE v CHARLTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

The side with Sky Bet League Two’s third best home record face the team with the division’s second worst away results in Cumbria as BARROW welcome Hartlepool. Barrow have won seven of nine at Holker Street, while Pools are winless away, losing seven of nine. At 4/6 it’s too short to Nap but it’s an automatic addition to any acca this weekend. BARROW TO BEAT HARTLEPOOL: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

I can’t ignore odds-against prices on CHESTERFIELD at home to Solihull in the National League given the Spireites have won six in seven, including an FA Cup victory over League Two high-fliers Northampton. They are only three spots above Moors in the table but the form lines are contrasting with Solihull winless in six and scoring only four goals during that sequence. CHESTERFIELD TO BEAT SOLIHULL: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Few teams in English football are in better form than SOUTHEND, with the gloom finally showing signs of rising around Roots Hall after a horrid few years. They’ve won seven in an unbeaten 11-game run to climb to fifth in the National League so are value at odds-against in places at rock-bottom Gateshead, who have lost five of their past six. SOUTHEND TO BEAT GATESHEAD: Add to your Sky Bet coupon Odds correct at 1230 GMT (17/11/22)

