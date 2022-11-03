Michael Beardmore has recorded almost 9pts profit with his Saturday Seven Nap this season and he returns with his top picks for your 3pm accas, including a best bet.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +8.9pts profit | 31% return on investment

No Sky Bet Championship team has a better home record than BLACKBURN so far this season, with Rovers winning seven of nine at Ewood Park, including the last five straight. Contrast that with rock-bottom Huddersfield’s shocking away record (W0 D2 L5) and it’s a surprise to see the second-placed hosts priced as long as 10/11 with some firms. BLACKBURN TO BEAT HUDDERSFIELD: Add to your Sky Bet coupon Level at the top of the home standings with Blackburn are MILLWALL, who have also taken 21 points from a possible 27, including four consecutive victories at The Den. Visitors Hull can be dangerous on their day but a run of nine defeats in their past 12 games plus a points haul of just five from 24 against top-half teams mean the Lions have to be heavily favoured. MILLWALL TO BEAT HULL: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

NORWICH are going through a bit of a tricky patch and an Expected Goals Against tally of 1.58 per game on the road is not aiding their cause. The Canaries do, however, possess an attacking threat and away at a ROTHERHAM team whose past four games have featured 2-2, 2-3 and 2-4 results, it’s worth backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN ROTHERHAM v NORWICH: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

It’s all going wrong for Wigan, a run of eight defeats in their past 10 Championship games pushing them down into the relegation places. Not the best time then to visit in-form SWANSEA who have won four on the spin at home to climb to the fringes of the play-off places and put an indifferent start to the season behind them. SWANSEA TO BEAT WIGAN: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Into the FA Cup, and Sky Bet League One’s BRISTOL ROVERS look a solid proposition at home to League Two’s Rochdale. The Pirates have won five and drawn two of their past eight in all competitions, taking points off promotion hopefuls Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday, while Dale are having a poor season, 22nd in the fourth tier. BRISTOL ROVERS TO BEAT ROCHDALE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

CRAWLEY’s improvement in League Two is being accompanied by goals at both ends, with 21 flying in during a five-match unbeaten run in all competitions. Indeed, 12 of their past 14 games have seen both teams find the net so back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE again when League One side ACCRINGTON – with BTTS in four of their past five – pay a visit in the cup. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN CRAWLEY v ACCRINGTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

League One leaders PLYMOUTH have to be worth consideration at odds-against away to Grimsby, given the Pilgrims have put together a superb 16-match unbeaten run. Wins in the EFL Trophy have proven Argyle have depth even if they make changes, while Grimsby have been mediocre at home in the league (W1 D4 L2). PLYMOUTH TO BEAT GRIMSBY: Add to your Sky Bet coupon