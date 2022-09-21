Bidding to continue a Saturday Seven success sequence that has featured six winning Naps from seven, yielding 10pts profit, Michael Beardmore returns with his best 3pm acca selections.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +10.15pts profit | 83.8% return on investment

BRADFORD CITY are hitting their stride in Sky Bet League Two, three successive wins and 13 points from their last 15 available propelling them into fifth place. Unbeaten at home in the league thus far, the 5/6 on offer in places on a Bantams win looks hugely generous against an AFC Wimbledon side that has lost four straight in the league and scored just once in that run. BRADFORD TO BEAT AFC WIMBLEDON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

BARNSLEY have picked up steam in Sky Bet League One, collecting eight points from the last 12 available which included tricky trips to Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday and Cambridge (W2 D1). Visitors Charlton, meanwhile, have dropped off, winless in five, albeit drawing four and have lost away to both of the other top-six sides they've faced this term (Sheff Wed, Bolton). On a shorter coupon than usual, odds-against on the Tykes stands out. BARNSLEY TO BEAT CHARLTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Be warned those '3pm-only' militants among you (I'm usually one too), this next game is a 2pm kick-off – but on a day with a shortage of fixtures, I cannot ignore the prices on third-placed NORTHAMPTON at home to Stockport in Sky Bet League Two. The Cobblers have landed two Naps for us this season and won three straight while Stockport have been poor travellers, losing all four away league games on their EFL return - yet some firms go as big as 8/5 on the hosts which seems crazy. NORTHAMPTON TO BEAT STOCKPORT: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Bottom side ALTRINCHAM might be without a win in the National League but their games have been goal-laden with a couple of 2-2 draws plus 5-1 and 4-1 defeats. With visitors ALDERSHOT on the right side of 2-1, 3-1 and 5-1 wins but on the wrong side of 2-1, 3-1 and 4-1 losses just nine games in, this has all the hallmarks of a BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE cracker given they have one clean sheet between them. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN ALTRINCHAM v ALDERSHOT: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE have been similarly adventurous, their past four games all featuring five goals (two 4-1 wins plus 4-1 and 5-0 reverses). With six of visitors BARNET’s nine matches featuring goals at both ends, this is another decent addition to your BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE coupon. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN DAG & RED v BARNET: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

The undisputed goal kings of the fifth tier, however, are newly-promoted DORKING WANDERERS, whose nine games have yielded 36 goals – an average of four per game. Their trip to second-bottom SCUNTHORPE, whose games have been averaging just over three per match, is our third and final strong BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE shout in the National League. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN DORKING v SCUNTHORPE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Going back to the three previous selections, it makes sense to target BTTS when both teams have netted in 62 of 108 National League games so far this season but we end with a home banker as Hollywood-owned WREXHAM host Torquay. The Dragons have won four of four at home while struggling Torquay have lost five of their past seven and were recently thrashed 4-1 by Wrexham’s promotion rivals Solihull. At 1/3 it won't make you a fortune but it's a reliable acca starting point. WREXHAM TO BEAT TORQUAY: Add to your Sky Bet coupon