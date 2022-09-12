Bidding to continue a Saturday Seven success sequence that has featured five winning Naps from six, Michael Beardmore returns with his best 3pm acca selections.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +7.9pts profit | 65.8% return on investment

Fifth-placed NORTHAMPTON look big across the board to beat Sky Bet League Two's bottom side Rochdale – but especially so with Betfair at 9/10. It's not priced as a home banker but should be. The Cobblers, who finished fourth last term, are reliable at home – three wins from four at Sixfields – while winless Dale have failed to score in three of four away games, losing three and drawing one.

BRISTOL CITY's goal stats were eye-watering last season – their games averaging three goals, top of BTTS stats – and that's carried on this term. Their past four away games in all competitions have been a 3-2 loss, 3-2 and 3-1 wins, plus a 3-3 draw. Their trips are averaging 4.2 goals per game while BURNLEY's home matches are averaging 3.00 goals a game. That's enough for this Sky Bet Championship encounter to be an automatic inclusion on any BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE coupon.

After an acca price-booster to bump up your return? Improving CHELTENHAM are an eye-opening 3/1 to win at Accrington in Sky Bet League One. After a tough start against three promotion favourites, the Robins have won two and drawn two away in league and cup, while Accrington have lost three straight and only won one game all season (at 10-man Shrewsbury).

PORTSMOUTH's Fratton Park has been a haven for goals so far this season, while PLYMOUTH's away matches are averaging a ridiculous 4.25 goals per game. Sparks should fly when two of League One's highest-scoring teams meet so this is another solid addition to your BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE acca.

LEYTON ORIENT are flying at the top of League Two, unbeaten eight games in, winning seven, including all four at home and building on the momentum gained in the second half of last season. They have conceded just four goals and host a Walsall side winless in eight in all competitions and who have scored just five times during that sequence.

SALFORD have begun the campaign in fine fettle, particularly at home where they have won four out of five in all competitions. They should be too good for a Tranmere team that has started very slowly, especially on their travels, only scoring once in four away games, losing three and drawing one.