Burnley recently appointed Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany as their new manager and his first competitive game in charge will see the Clarets visit the Terriers, last season's losing play-off finalists, in a televised curtain-raiser on Friday, July 29.

Watford host Sheffield United in the final game of the opening weekend on Monday, August 1, while the other team relegated from the Premier League, Norwich City, visit a Cardiff City side linked with the signing of Gareth Bale, on Saturday, July 30.

Middlesbrough host West Bromwich Albion in Saturday's standout fixture while promoted pair Wigan and Rotherham have both been handed home starts against Preston and Swansea respectively.

League One play-off winners Sunderland make their return to the second tier by hosting Coventry City in the televised lunchtime game on Sunday, July 31.

For the first time, there is a break of almost a month in the Championship programme, with no fixtures scheduled between November 12 and December 10 due to the winter World Cup in Qatar.

All three newly-relegated sides face favourable final-day home games on May 6, with Burnley taking on Cardiff, Norwich facing on Blackpool and Watford playing Stoke at Vicarage Road.

However, two potentially pivotal games in the penultimate round of fixtures on April 29 see Watford travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland, while Norwich take on West Brom at The Hawthorns.