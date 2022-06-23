Relegated Burnley will visit Huddersfield Town in the opening game of the domestic football season after the 2022-23 English Football League fixtures were released on Thursday morning.
Burnley recently appointed Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany as their new manager and his first competitive game in charge will see the Clarets visit the Terriers, last season's losing play-off finalists, in a televised curtain-raiser on Friday, July 29.
Watford host Sheffield United in the final game of the opening weekend on Monday, August 1, while the other team relegated from the Premier League, Norwich City, visit a Cardiff City side linked with the signing of Gareth Bale, on Saturday, July 30.
Middlesbrough host West Bromwich Albion in Saturday's standout fixture while promoted pair Wigan and Rotherham have both been handed home starts against Preston and Swansea respectively.
League One play-off winners Sunderland make their return to the second tier by hosting Coventry City in the televised lunchtime game on Sunday, July 31.
For the first time, there is a break of almost a month in the Championship programme, with no fixtures scheduled between November 12 and December 10 due to the winter World Cup in Qatar.
All three newly-relegated sides face favourable final-day home games on May 6, with Burnley taking on Cardiff, Norwich facing on Blackpool and Watford playing Stoke at Vicarage Road.
However, two potentially pivotal games in the penultimate round of fixtures on April 29 see Watford travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland, while Norwich take on West Brom at The Hawthorns.
Two of the third tier's biggest clubs meet on the opening day of the Sky Bet League One season on Saturday, July 30 as Sheffield Wednesday host Portsmouth, while relegated Derby County begin at home to Oxford United.
Bristol Rovers host Forest Green in a battle of two promoted sides, while Exeter visit Lincoln and League Two play-off winners Port Vale welcome Fleetwood. Barnsley begin life back in the third tier with a long trip to Plymouth.
Stockport County's first Football League game in more than a decade sees the National League champions host Barrow on the opening day of the Sky Bet League Two campaign, while play-off winners Grimsby have been given a trip to Leyton Orient.
There's a tasty Yorkshire derby as Mark Hughes' Bradford host Doncaster, while AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham meet in a battle of two sides relegated from League One last term.