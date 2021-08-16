Our football team pick out their best bets for Tuesday's action in the Premier League.
2pts Leeds to have 15+ total shots at 13/8 (Sky Bet)
1.5pts BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals at 5/4 (Boyle Sports)
Daniel Farke’s final match as Norwich boss - a 2-1 win at Brentford - marked the only time this season the Canaries have scored away from home. But, in Smith’s first match on the road I expect his side to find the net again against their leaky hosts.
Back the goals and go with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS at 5/4 with Boyle Sports.
That punt has come through in three of Norwich’s last four games and three of Newcastle's past six.
LEICESTER TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at a general price of 21/10 is very tempting.
Score prediction: Newcastle 2-2 Norwich (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct at 1100 GMT (29/11/21)
Sky Bet offer 13/8 for LEEDS TO HAVE 15+ SHOTS and that looks a great price given it's a bet that would have won on multiple occasions.
Only the big trio of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have a higher average number of shots per game than Marcelo Bielsa's side (14.3) but the number jumps up when playing in front of their own fans.
They average 16.2 per home contest but that figure is affected by the fact they only managed nine against Liverpool. Take away that one and the average across games against Everton, Leicester, Watford, West Ham and Wolves is 17.6.
Score prediction: Leeds 1-1 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
Odds correct at 0900 GMT (29/11/21)
1.5pts Chelsea to win to nil at 23/20 (888 Sports, BetVictor)
1.5pts Man City to win with -1 handicap at evens (SpreadEx)
1pt Leicester to win at 2/1 (William Hill)
It is intriguing then that Southampton have been priced up as the favourites to win this match, Leicester available at a bigger price than they were away at West Ham (9/5), Brentford (13/8) and Leeds (13/8).
In fact, Southampton being priced up on the short side is not an isolated incident as far as this season is concerned. Backing the Saints to level stakes in every match this term would have seen you make a loss of six and a half points at the average closing price.
Hasenhüttl’s men are clearly being overvalued by the layers, and it appears to have happened again, with a price of 2/1 about a LEICESTER WIN very appealing.
Score prediction: Southampton 0-1 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
Odds correct at 1500 GMT (29/11/21)
There’s little value in the W-D-L market, but I am surprised to see CHELSEA TO WIN TO NIL as long as 23/20 in places.
The Hornets may have scored six goals in their last two matches, but before those games they’d fired blanks in four of their previous five.
Plus, Chelsea have conceded the fewest goals in the league this season - just five in 13 games. What’s more, Tuchel’s team have kept their opponents to an xG total of less than one in all of their past seven games.
Score prediction: Watford 0-2 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
Odds correct at 1600 GMT (29/11/21)
I think Villa will get found out against City. In Gerrard’s two matches in charge so far his team have managed xG totals of 0.83 against Brighton and 0.45 against Palace.
City on the other hand are averaging 2.28 xGF per game and 0.67 xGA.
The Sky Blues sit top of Infogol’s expected points table, whereas Villa drop to 16th using the same model.
Punters should be confident backing MAN CITY TO WIN WITH -1 HANDICAP at evens with SpreadEx.
Score prediction: Aston Villa 0-3 Man City (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (29/11/21)
