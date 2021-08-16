Our football team pick out their best bets for Tuesday's action in the Premier League.

Tuesday's best bets: Premier League 2pts Leeds to have 15+ total shots at 13/8 (Sky Bet) 1.5pts BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals at 5/4 (Boyle Sports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook SELECTED TIPS ONLY - visit full match previews for all tips

"I'm worried for Rafa if the result doesn't go their way." | Premier League Best Bets

Leeds v Crystal Palace Kick-off time: 20:15 GMT,

TV channel: Amazon Prime Video

Leeds 7/5 | Draw 23/10 | Crystal Palace 19/10 CLICK HERE to read Tom Carnduff's full preview Sky Bet offer 13/8 for LEEDS TO HAVE 15+ SHOTS and that looks a great price given it's a bet that would have won on multiple occasions. CLICK HERE to back Leeds to have 15+ shots with Sky Bet Only the big trio of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have a higher average number of shots per game than Marcelo Bielsa's side (14.3) but the number jumps up when playing in front of their own fans. They average 16.2 per home contest but that figure is affected by the fact they only managed nine against Liverpool. Take away that one and the average across games against Everton, Leicester, Watford, West Ham and Wolves is 17.6. Score prediction: Leeds 1-1 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 0900 GMT (29/11/21)

Wednesday's best bets: Premier League 1.5pts Chelsea to win to nil at 23/20 (888 Sports, BetVictor) 1.5pts Man City to win with -1 handicap at evens (SpreadEx) 1pt Leicester to win at 2/1 (William Hill)

Southampton v Leicester Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT

TV channel: Amazon Prime Video

Southampton 11/8 | Draw 5/2 | Leicester 15/8 CLICK HERE to read Jake Pearson's full preview It is intriguing then that Southampton have been priced up as the favourites to win this match, Leicester available at a bigger price than they were away at West Ham (9/5), Brentford (13/8) and Leeds (13/8). In fact, Southampton being priced up on the short side is not an isolated incident as far as this season is concerned. Backing the Saints to level stakes in every match this term would have seen you make a loss of six and a half points at the average closing price. Hasenhüttl’s men are clearly being overvalued by the layers, and it appears to have happened again, with a price of 2/1 about a LEICESTER WIN very appealing. CLICK HERE to back Leicester with Sky Bet Score prediction: Southampton 0-1 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1500 GMT (29/11/21)