After landing 3 winners on Tuesday, our football tipsters return with their best bets for Wednesday's Champions League and Sky Bet EFL action.

Wednesday's best bets: Champions League, EFL Championship 2pts Club Brugge to have 3+ corners at 6/5 (Sky Bet) 1.5pts Atlético Madrid 10+ Total Shots at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 1.5pts Over 2.5 Goals in Blackburn v Fulham at 4/5 (General) 1pt Over 2.5 Goals in Blackpool v Stoke at 11/10 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook SELECTED TIPS ONLY - visit full match previews for all tips

Manchester City v Club Brugge Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: BT Sport 3

Man City 1/14 | Draw 19/2 | Club Brugge 28/1 Read Tom Carnduff's preview here There is one route that provides interest and that is corners. The expectation is that City will dominate this count - and that could happen - but siding with the away side looks a strong play. It's a surprise to see a price as big as 6/5 available on CLUB BRUGGE TO HAVE 3+ CORNERS in this contest. They are a side who have posted a high number of corners in numerous games this season. CLICK HERE to back Club Brugge to have 3+ corners with Sky Bet Backing this selection would have won in their previous meeting with City. In fact, the four they posted saw them draw level on the full-time corner count with the opposition, although this time we have to factor in the contest taking place at the Etihad. Score prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Club Brugge (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1240 GMT (01/11/21)

Blackpool v Stoke City Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday

Blackpool 11/5 | Draw 23/10 | Stoke 5/4 Joe Rindl Few would have expected Blackpool to be sixth in the Championship at this stage of the season but the Bloomfield Road club are good value for their spot in the Play-offs after six wins in their last 10 including victories in each of their past three matches. They host a sloppy Stoke side who are without a win in five after surrendering a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Cardiff last time out. Punters should take a look at OVER 2.5 GOALS at 11/10 (general). That tips had come through in three of Blackpool’s past five matches while it also landed in four of Stoke’s last six encounters with the midlands club having averaged a mammoth 3.2 goals per match this season. With both these sides scoring so freely, the bookies have made a big oversight. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Score prediction: Blackpool 2-2 Stoke (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct at 1640 GMT (02/11/21)