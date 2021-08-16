After landing 3 winners on Tuesday, our football tipsters return with their best bets for Wednesday's Champions League and Sky Bet EFL action.
2pts Club Brugge to have 3+ corners at 6/5 (Sky Bet)
1.5pts Atlético Madrid 10+ Total Shots at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
1.5pts Over 2.5 Goals in Blackburn v Fulham at 4/5 (General)
1pt Over 2.5 Goals in Blackpool v Stoke at 11/10 (General)
Read Liam Kelly's full preview
Atléti recorded 1.94 expected goals (xG) against Liverpool, four of which were big chances.
Of course, travelling to Anfield is a stiff task, but Atléti have been a lot more attack-minded recently, so the price for ATLETICO MADRID to have 10+ TOTAL SHOTS looks solid value here.
The visitors have averaged 2.01 expected goals for (xGF) per game across their last six fixtures, which have been tough by anyone's standards, facing AC Milan and Liverpool in the Champions League, as well as Barcelona, Real Sociedad, Levante and Real Betis in La Liga.
Score prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Atlético Madrid (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1140 BST (02/11/21)
Read Tom Carnduff's preview here
There is one route that provides interest and that is corners. The expectation is that City will dominate this count - and that could happen - but siding with the away side looks a strong play.
It's a surprise to see a price as big as 6/5 available on CLUB BRUGGE TO HAVE 3+ CORNERS in this contest. They are a side who have posted a high number of corners in numerous games this season.
Backing this selection would have won in their previous meeting with City. In fact, the four they posted saw them draw level on the full-time corner count with the opposition, although this time we have to factor in the contest taking place at the Etihad.
Score prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Club Brugge (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
Odds correct at 1240 GMT (01/11/21)
Joe Rindl
Few would have expected Blackpool to be sixth in the Championship at this stage of the season but the Bloomfield Road club are good value for their spot in the Play-offs after six wins in their last 10 including victories in each of their past three matches.
They host a sloppy Stoke side who are without a win in five after surrendering a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Cardiff last time out.
Punters should take a look at OVER 2.5 GOALS at 11/10 (general).
That tips had come through in three of Blackpool’s past five matches while it also landed in four of Stoke’s last six encounters with the midlands club having averaged a mammoth 3.2 goals per match this season.
With both these sides scoring so freely, the bookies have made a big oversight.
Score prediction: Blackpool 2-2 Stoke (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct at 1640 GMT (02/11/21)
Last time out Fulham extended their winning record to five matches with Marco Silva’s side having scored a monstrous 16 goals during that stretch.
They play a Blackburn team who ominously have struggled defensively, conceding 25 in the league. Goals should be expected at Ewood Park.
Over 2.5 goals is a punt that has come through in eight out of Fulham’s last 10 league matches and 10 of their 15 games this season.
And, according to Infogol, the Cottagers' total match xG has dropped below two just twice in their last nine games.
On the other side of the coin, Blackburn have also gone over 2.5 goals in three of their last five outings averaging 2.6 goals per game.
At 4/5 (general), punters should back OVER 2.5 GOALS with confidence in this one.
Score prediction: Blackburn 1-3 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct at 1530 BST (02/11/21)
