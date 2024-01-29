CLICK THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 11/1 ACCUMULATOR

This Week's Acca Podcast: Darwin's Evolution

Acca Tracker: How are we doing? Tuesday's action leads us to focus on three teams, all of which are at home though. The first of those comes from the Premier League, where FULHAM are backed for a win over an Everton side struggling without star midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré. He's managed to play one of their last eight, but in the seven without him, the Toffees have won just once. Fulham, meanwhile, have won four of their last five home league games.

Into the Sky Bet Championship, and COVENTRY's fine form is backed to continue as they host Bristol City. It's now 11 games unbeaten in all competitions for Mark Robins' side, nine of those have come in the league, of which six have been victories. Finally, a selection that may leave you confused when looking at the Sky Bet League Two table, but SUTTON have picked up points in tricky games since Steve Morison's arrival as their new boss. They've drawn in tricky away games at Mansfield and Walsall, while also gaining another at home to title hopefuls Barrow.