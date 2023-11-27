CLICK HERE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 12/1 ACCUMULATOR

This Week's Acca Podcast: False Positions

Acca Tracker: How are we doing? Midweek action sees our team return to a fourfold, and the first game comes from the Sky Bet Championship with COVENTRY fancied for a home victory against Plymouth. The Sky Blues are in a false position based on performances, with the underlying metrics placing them among the top six. Argyle are yet to win on the road this season.

Dropping down into Sky Bet League one, and BLACKPOOL are backed to build upon Saturday's superb 4-0 win away at leaders Portsmouth with a home win over Northampton. Only goal difference keeps them out of the play-off positions - a good chance to potentially move up a spot against a Northampton side who have lost five of their seven away. Staying in England's third tier, and WIGAN have picked up some good home results despite a tough schedule - they are backed for another three points as they face Fleetwood.

Shaun Maloney's Wigan should be higher in the table

Without the points deduction, the Latics would be sat 9th, and they've been winning games despite five of their eight games in front of their own supporters coming against those currently in the top ten. And finally on Tuesday, BARROW are the only Sky Bet League Two side backed as they host Walsall. They remain unbeaten at home in the league this season, although four of their five games against those currently outside of the top ten have ended in victory. PSG (vs Newcastle), Cardiff (vs West Brom), Port Vale (vs Derby), MK Dons (vs Grimsby) were discussed but didn't make the final accumulator