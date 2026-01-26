Menu icon
twa cardiff

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Tuesday 27/01/26

By This Week's Acca
Sporting Life Plus
Mon January 26, 2026 · 3 min ago
CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 9/1 accumulator! - https://skybet.com/football/other-competitions-football/sky-bet-requested/this-week-s-acca-from-sporting-life/om-930.348538459
CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 9/1 accumulator!

After four home teams did the business for This Week's Acca last Saturday, we've picked out another four home teams for success on Tuesday, with an enhanced 9/1 acca.

League One leaders CARDIFF were held at home by fellow promotion hopefuls Stockport at the weekend, but have been excellent at the Cardiff City Stadium this season, winning 11 of 14. They host a Barnsley side who sit down in 15th and who are winless in five away league games.

Second-place LINCOLN have also been excellent at home, winning 10 of 14 and losing just once. They take on a wobbling Bradford who have lost three of their last four, with two of those coming against fellow top-six contenders.

Down in League Two and BROMLEY may be a staple of This Week's Acca for some time given their form. Andy Woodman's side are top of the table an fresh from a 2-1 home win over then-second-placed Swindon.

Bromley have won eight of an unbeaten nine, while remain unbeaten at home in the league this season, winning nine. They host Crewe, who have lost three straight away and seven in 13 over the campaign.

CAMBRIDGE are another side flying in the fourth-tier, winning five of their last six. They've collected the second most home points in the league, winning nine of 13, and they host a Shrewsbury side who are the worst travelling side in the league, with nine defeats in 13.

