This Week's Acca Podcast: They think it’s all Overs, it is now!

Acca Tracker: How are we doing? With a limited number of games taking place on Tuesday, attention turns to four in which goals are fancied. Two of those come from Sky Bet League One, the first of which is EXETER vs PETERBOROUGH, with recent form giving hope to three or more goals scored. Over 2.5 goals has won in ten of Posh's 11 in all competitions, with both teams scoring in nine of those two.

The other from England's third tier is BRISTOL ROVERS vs FLEETWOOD. This has been a winning selection in five of Rovers' last six games in all competitions. Ten of the 11 have seen BTTS too, while three or more have been scored in five of Fleetwood's six games under Charlie Adam. One game from Sky Bet League Two but it's caught our eye, WALSALL meet MORECAMBE with goals a feature in away games for Tuesday's visitors. Morecambe have had over 2.5 in five of Morecambe's last six away games, with the same happening in four of Walsall's last six. And finally on Tuesday, we go to the National League, where runaway leaders CHESTERFIELD go to DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE. The visitors - sat 19 points clear at the top with two games in-hand - could easily cover this line themselves, although it's been a winner in two of Dag & Red's last three home outings too.