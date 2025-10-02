CLICK HERE for our 14/1 acca!

BOLTON are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season (W5 D3) winning their last four, scoring 11 goals in the process and conceding just once. Peterborough have picked up lately but remain bottom of League One. On the road this season they've lost five of six, conceding 12 times. In two years under Michael Skubala LINCOLN have been incredibly consistent, with it no surprise to see them third in the League One table after 10 games. Exeter look set for a season of struggle and have now lost five straight matches in all competitions.

EFL ACCA! Championship, League 1 & 2 Betting Tips (Oct 4)

Alex Revell's STEVENAGE are flying, winning seven of nine League One fixtures, including all four at home. Luton can't quite seem to get going under Matt Bloomfield, losing four of 10 league games this term - two late goals, including a stoppage-time penalty, salvaged a draw at Blackpool in midweek. BROMLEY may have lost two of their last three games but they remain unbeaten at home (W2 D3) and now face a struggling Tranmere team comfortably beaten by Walsall and Salford on their last two away trips.

