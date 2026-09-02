All three firms will now also offer 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.

In the Premier League, BRIGHTON’s price looks a touch big against Leeds. The Seagulls beat the Whites 3-0 on the South Coast last season, somehow failing to complete the double despite generating a combined expected goals total of 6.13 across both games to Leeds’ 0.89. Fabian Hürzeler’s sides have scored 11 goals across their last three games, winning twice. Leeds have been slightly fortunate to pick up four points from their opening two league games.

MILLWALL started the season with two wins over Bristol City and Norwich by an aggregate scoreline of 5-0. But defeats in their last two league games at Southampton (5-1) and Wrexham (3-0) - coupled with the loss of Femi Azeez - has seen them drift to a shade of even money against Bolton. For context, Sheffield United went off at a shorter price in their 3-2 home win over the Wanderers in midweek and the visitors haven’t won since opening day (W1 D1 L2).

James Morrison has steadied the ship at WEST BROM after a couple of misguided managerial appointments. The Baggies have only lost three times under his tutelage, all of which have come on the road. At home, they only lost four times last term - which was the fourth fewest in the Championship. On the flip side, opponents Watford continue to struggle on their travels. They’re winless in their last eight aways and have only won eight of their last 48 league trips.

In League One, HUDDERSFIELD appeal as they welcome Notts County. The Terriers are unbeaten in the league (W3 D1) and have taken maximum points at home, scoring six times and conceding once. The Magpies have also made an unbeaten start to the season (W1 D3) but the gulf in class should show here, as the visitors continue to adapt to life without Alassana Jatta, Matthew Dennis and Jodi Jones.