All three firms will now also offer 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.
In the Premier League, BRIGHTON’s price looks a touch big against Leeds. The Seagulls beat the Whites 3-0 on the South Coast last season, somehow failing to complete the double despite generating a combined expected goals total of 6.13 across both games to Leeds’ 0.89. Fabian Hürzeler’s sides have scored 11 goals across their last three games, winning twice. Leeds have been slightly fortunate to pick up four points from their opening two league games.
MILLWALL started the season with two wins over Bristol City and Norwich by an aggregate scoreline of 5-0. But defeats in their last two league games at Southampton (5-1) and Wrexham (3-0) - coupled with the loss of Femi Azeez - has seen them drift to a shade of even money against Bolton. For context, Sheffield United went off at a shorter price in their 3-2 home win over the Wanderers in midweek and the visitors haven’t won since opening day (W1 D1 L2).
James Morrison has steadied the ship at WEST BROM after a couple of misguided managerial appointments. The Baggies have only lost three times under his tutelage, all of which have come on the road. At home, they only lost four times last term - which was the fourth fewest in the Championship. On the flip side, opponents Watford continue to struggle on their travels. They’re winless in their last eight aways and have only won eight of their last 48 league trips.
In League One, HUDDERSFIELD appeal as they welcome Notts County. The Terriers are unbeaten in the league (W3 D1) and have taken maximum points at home, scoring six times and conceding once. The Magpies have also made an unbeaten start to the season (W1 D3) but the gulf in class should show here, as the visitors continue to adapt to life without Alassana Jatta, Matthew Dennis and Jodi Jones.
All three firms will now also offer 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.
Doncaster haven’t really capitalised on a fairly even schedule, drawing with Notts County, Barnsley and Stevenage and losing to Mansfield. They could struggle against PLYMOUTH on Saturday, a side expected to go well this campaign, as Rovers only won one of their six home games against top six teams last term (D2 L3). The Pilgrims were the second best travellers in League One last season and have only lost twice on the road since mid-November.
No side in League Two have taken more points (9) or scored more goals (11) than BRISTOL ROVERS this term. They’ve won their last three league games by a two goal margin, winning their last two to nil. Steve Evans will be all too aware of the dangers his former club Rotherham bring, the Millers have scored late to secure four points across their last two games, but ultimately the Gas should have too much for the visitors here.
Odd correct at 14:00 BST (03/09/26)
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