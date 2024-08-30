With last week's accumulator missing out by one goal, we're hoping for better luck this time around with four teams backed for success again.

Two of those come from the Premier League, where ASTON VILLA are fancied to get the better of Leicester. Unai Emery's side were superb against those towards the bottom last season - exactly where the Foxes are expected to be.

They won five of their away games against those who finished in the bottom eight, with two of those being draws. Against the bottom three, the scored a combined 11 goals.

A home team backed to win is BRENTFORD as they take on another of the newly-promoted sides in Southampton.

The Bees won all four of their home games against those who finished below them last season while Russell Martin's visitors took a bit of a 1-0 battering by Southampton last time out - conceding 23 shots to their five.