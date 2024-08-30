With last week's accumulator missing out by one goal, we're hoping for better luck this time around with four teams backed for success again.
Two of those come from the Premier League, where ASTON VILLA are fancied to get the better of Leicester. Unai Emery's side were superb against those towards the bottom last season - exactly where the Foxes are expected to be.
They won five of their away games against those who finished in the bottom eight, with two of those being draws. Against the bottom three, the scored a combined 11 goals.
A home team backed to win is BRENTFORD as they take on another of the newly-promoted sides in Southampton.
The Bees won all four of their home games against those who finished below them last season while Russell Martin's visitors took a bit of a 1-0 battering by Southampton last time out - conceding 23 shots to their five.
We drop down to Sky Bet League Two for our other two picks, with WALSALL backed to continue their fine defensive showings as they host Cheltenham.
In terms of chances allowed, Walsall have conceded just 0.56 expected goals against (xGA) - the lowest in the entire EFL by some distance.
Finally, we're taking NOTTS COUNTY for an away win at Swindon. Stuart Maynard's men have started to get going and scored four against Grimsby in their last game.
Notts have created chances worth 8.55 expected goals (xG) across their games (including the Carabao Cup) - nine goals coming and it could have easily been more.
BOLTON are a short-priced home team fancied for success, but the team on the This Week's Acca podcast opted against the fivefold with the price on the four big enough.
Wanderers were excellent at home last season, losing just three of their 23 games in front of their own supporters - 15 of those ended in victory.
Elsewhere, Tom was keen for PRESTON to have some involvement with Paul Heckingbottom now in charge. They travel to Oxford in the Sky Bet Championship.
A new system saw five goals scored against Harrogate in the Carabao Cup, and while that may have been opposition at a lower level, it could be an indicator that the new manager is looking to get more attacking efficiency from his side.
Odds correct at 1200 BST (30/08/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.