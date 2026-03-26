After winning at 11/1 and 25s last weekend, This Week's Acca is back with a Saturday treble at 10/1 and extra 30/1 longshot.
League One promotion chasers STOCKPORT's dip in form has been triggered by an unusual number of away fixtures, with only one of their last five league matches at Edgeley Park, where they have won seven of eight in all competitions. Wimbledon have won only twice on the road since October, with those victories at a struggling Leyton Orient and bottom club Port Vale.
Leaders BROMLEY travel to basement boys Barrow looking to extend their unbeaten run to 22 League Two matches. Andy Woodman's side have won their last three and conceded only twice in seven games, making it hard to see Barrow - who were thrashed 5-0 at Grimsby last weekend, have lost six of eight and won once in 15 and twice in 25 - being much of an obstacle.
OLDHAM are the EFL's form team (W8 D2 last 10) winning their last five and eight of nine. Six of those wins have been by 2+ goals, they've kept four straight clean sheets and have conceded only once in nine games - their average expected goal difference (xGD) per game of 0.83 in that time is phenomenal. Mid-table Crewe, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three at home.
WYCOMBE may have lost to Luton in their last home game but they won six of their previous seven league games at Adams Park. Even during a slump of three defeats in four the other two losses came when suffering a 10th-minute red card at Leyton Orient, and when conceding three times in the final two minutes at Bolton. Port Vale are rock bottom of League One and have lost 11 of 18 away this season.
BRISTOL ROVERS have been turned around by Steve Evans with a W5 D1 L1 record over their last seven. The defeat was a 1-0 loss at leaders Bromley and the draw at fourth-place Swindon. They have won five of six at home beating all types of teams - Newport, Walsall, Grimsby, Crewe, Shrewsbury - and will be confident against an Accrington side who are winless in seven (L5).
Odds correct at 16:00 GMT (26/3/26)
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