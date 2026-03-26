League One promotion chasers STOCKPORT's dip in form has been triggered by an unusual number of away fixtures, with only one of their last five league matches at Edgeley Park, where they have won seven of eight in all competitions. Wimbledon have won only twice on the road since October, with those victories at a struggling Leyton Orient and bottom club Port Vale.

Leaders BROMLEY travel to basement boys Barrow looking to extend their unbeaten run to 22 League Two matches. Andy Woodman's side have won their last three and conceded only twice in seven games, making it hard to see Barrow - who were thrashed 5-0 at Grimsby last weekend, have lost six of eight and won once in 15 and twice in 25 - being much of an obstacle.

OLDHAM are the EFL's form team (W8 D2 last 10) winning their last five and eight of nine. Six of those wins have been by 2+ goals, they've kept four straight clean sheets and have conceded only once in nine games - their average expected goal difference (xGD) per game of 0.83 in that time is phenomenal. Mid-table Crewe, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three at home.