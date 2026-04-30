This Week's Acca is jam-packed for the final day of the EFL season, kicking off with a 12:30 Championship treble, before League One and Two take centre-stage at 3pm with another treble plus our customary longshot - all enhanced by Sky Bet.
We kick off with our one-off 12:30 special in the Championship to build a 14/1 treble, with NORWICH the first selection.
No team has picked up more points over the last 25 matches and the Canaries are a huge price to win at out-of-form Hull (winless in six) who have run out of steam in pursuit of a play-off place - despite this the Tigers are priced the shortest they have been for any game this season outside of fixtures against Sheffield Wednesday.
Hull sit outside the top six on goal difference - below Wrexham - heading into the final day, a point ahead of DERBY, who may just have timed their run to perfection. The Rams have won six in a row at Pride Park and now welcome a very much on the beach Sheffield United side, who have won just once in 10. They are also yet to win away from home against a team currently in the top half (D2 L9).
COVENTRY have not let up since clinching the title, which doesn't bode well for a Watford team whose season cannot end soon enough. It's already been announced that Ed Still will leave after this match, which can't help the Hornets' aim to end a four-match losing run during which they have conceded 12 and scored just one goal. Going a little further back they've taken just a point from six games.
League One looks like a final-day minefield so it's straight into the fourth tier at 15:00, with top two MK DONS and BROMLEY both backed.
With promotion secured, they are locked in a battle for the title, separated by just a point heading into respective fixtures at Fleetwood and at home to Walsall - both sides in middling form with nothing to play for.
BRISTOL ROVERS complete our treble as despite being on an eight-match winning run, and taking 34 points from the last 39 available (W11 D1 L1) they go off as rank outsiders at Notts County.
Like most sides at the top of League Two, Notts have been patchy in recent weeks, form likely to cost them automatic promotion. They start the final day fifth, with a slim chance of overhauling Cambridge and Salford.
And it is SALFORD who are added to our treble to make up the longshot. Karl Robinson's team are in need of a third straight victory to give themselves a chance of sneaking into third and will be confident away at 22nd-placed Crawley, who are winless in four.
Odds correct at 20:15 BST (30/4/26)
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