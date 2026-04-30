We kick off with our one-off 12:30 special in the Championship to build a 14/1 treble, with NORWICH the first selection.

No team has picked up more points over the last 25 matches and the Canaries are a huge price to win at out-of-form Hull (winless in six) who have run out of steam in pursuit of a play-off place - despite this the Tigers are priced the shortest they have been for any game this season outside of fixtures against Sheffield Wednesday.

Hull sit outside the top six on goal difference - below Wrexham - heading into the final day, a point ahead of DERBY, who may just have timed their run to perfection. The Rams have won six in a row at Pride Park and now welcome a very much on the beach Sheffield United side, who have won just once in 10. They are also yet to win away from home against a team currently in the top half (D2 L9).

COVENTRY have not let up since clinching the title, which doesn't bode well for a Watford team whose season cannot end soon enough. It's already been announced that Ed Still will leave after this match, which can't help the Hornets' aim to end a four-match losing run during which they have conceded 12 and scored just one goal. Going a little further back they've taken just a point from six games.