In a change to the norm, our This Week's Acca team settled on a treble this weekend with the three sides put up combining to deliver a 9/1 price.

PETERBOROUGH are unbeaten at home since August (W6 D2) and beat Cambridge 6-1 in their last League One home game. Reading collected the third-fewest away points in the third tier last season and continue to struggle, taking five points from seven away matches (W1 D2 L4) this term.

FOREST GREEN sit top of the National League despite playing 11 of 18 games away because of early-season pitch problems. Steve Cotterill's side have won five of their last seven on the road and now visit 16th-placed Southend who have won once in five.

Fourth in League One and top on expected points (xP) STOCKPORT have lost just twice away since February, at sixth-placed Lincoln and at Wrexham on the final day last season with the League Two title already won. Second-bottom Burton have eight points from 14 games, losing four of seven at home.

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (22/11/24)

