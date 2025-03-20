After narrowly missing out on a 40/1 winner by just one goal last week - a win that would've clinched back-to-back successes - our This Week's Acca team attack a reduced international break coupon by advising three multiples between 7/1 and 80/1.

CHARLTON have taken a staggering 42 points from their past 18 matches (W13 D3 L2), more than any other Sky Bet League One team, to charge up to fourth and very much into automatic promotion contention. Peterborough are unbeaten since losing to Nathan Jones' team six weeks ago (W3 D3) but with the clubs either side of the Addicks in the table, Wrexham and Stockport, meeting on Saturday and second-placed Wycombe not in action this is a huge opportunity for Charlton to close on the top two.

Third-placed WIMBLEDON have recovered from a wobble to get their promotion push back on track by winning two of their last three matches. At home Johnnie Jackson's team remain reliable, with only Bradford and Walsall taking more League Two points on their own ground.

Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson

Barrow were fortunate to collect just their 13th point from 18 away games last Saturday when lowly Morecambe were reduced to 10 men after only 29 minutes, handing the Bluebirds a route back from 2-0 down. The Dons will offer a much sterner test.

Talking of strong fourth tier home teams, PORT VALE remain very much in the hunt for automatic promotion.

Darren Moore's men have won five of their last six at Vale Park and sit fourth for home points per game (1.94) in League Two this term, with their only defeats coming against leaders Walsall and fourth-placed Doncaster. Second-bottom Morecambe have lost their last eight away and nine of 11, with the exceptions trips to fellow relegation strugglers Carlisle and Tranmere.

Runaway National League leaders BARNET are the form team in the top five divisions. Unbeaten in 22 league matches, they've won 11 of their last 12 (including their last seven) scoring 29 and conceding just two goals in that time. Altrincham have lost their last four, conceding eight and scoring only twice.

BARNSLEY sacked Darrell Clarke 10 days ago and while club legend Conor Hourihane started his interim spell in charge with a stoppage-time defeat at Mansfield, there were positive signs.

Barnsley legend Conor Hourihane is in interim charge for the rest of the season

After a week to prepare the team for a Cambridge side heading for League Two and on a run of four straight defeats, expect a performance in his first home match as manager; desperately needed if Barnsley are to maintain any lingering hopes of sneaking into the top six.

BRISTOL ROVERS have shown signs of improvement under new manager Inigo Calderon, picking up some encouraging results. They look overpriced to win at a Crawley team who have won just once in their last 19 games and are all but relegated already.