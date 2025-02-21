Our This Week's Acca team saw their fine form denied by a draw last weekend but they're back with a 25/1 fivefold to consider.
The only selection to come from the Premier League is likely to be a popular one for many weekend accumulator builders and that sees BOURNEMOUTH for a home win over Wolves.
The Cherries are red-hot this season, winning ten of their last 15 in all competitions. They host a Wolves team whose record against the top sides is horrendous. When facing the current top-seven they are winless, losing 11 of 12.
Three of the other picks come from Sky Bet League One, with LEYTON ORIENT the biggest of the prices when they travel to take on Bolton.
New Wanderers boss Steven Schumacher has not been pleased with what he has seen so far from his side and they could consider themselves fortunate to register wins against relegation battlers Crawley and Shrewsbury.
Orient's own form is superb. They are unbeaten in ten away games across all competitions, winning seven, including at high-flying Wrexham in midweek.
Nathan Jones' CHARLTON are right in the play-off mix, mainly thanks to their home form, which puts them in a great position as they welcome Exeter.
The Addicks have lost just twice at The Valley this season and they take on an Exeter side who have been beaten in six of their last nine away games.
WYCOMBE may have lost their head coach Matt Bloomfield but they haven't shown signs of a drop off at the top-end of England's third tier. They can be confident of another win when they face Wigan.
They limited Bristol Rovers to almost nothing in a 2-0 win in midweek and could welcome back star forward Richard Kone for this one.
Into Sky Bet League Two to round us off. NOTTS COUNTY have won eight of their 15 home games this season, conceding just nine times, and should be too strong for relegation-threatened Tranmere.
The visitors are the worst travellers in the division, losing 11 of 15 including all of their last nine, a run that has seen them concede 22 goals.
Odds correct at 1230 GMT (21/02/25)
