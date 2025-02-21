Our This Week's Acca team saw their fine form denied by a draw last weekend but they're back with a 25/1 fivefold to consider.

The only selection to come from the Premier League is likely to be a popular one for many weekend accumulator builders and that sees BOURNEMOUTH for a home win over Wolves.

The Cherries are red-hot this season, winning ten of their last 15 in all competitions. They host a Wolves team whose record against the top sides is horrendous. When facing the current top-seven they are winless, losing 11 of 12.

Three of the other picks come from Sky Bet League One, with LEYTON ORIENT the biggest of the prices when they travel to take on Bolton.

New Wanderers boss Steven Schumacher has not been pleased with what he has seen so far from his side and they could consider themselves fortunate to register wins against relegation battlers Crawley and Shrewsbury.

Orient's own form is superb. They are unbeaten in ten away games across all competitions, winning seven, including at high-flying Wrexham in midweek.