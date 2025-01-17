Our This Week's Acca team have four teams in focus from three divisions, with the price enhanced to 18/1 with Sky Bet.
The first of those comes from the Premier League where FULHAM are backed for success against Leicester. The Foxes are battling against relegation this season.
Ruud van Nistelrooy's side have lost each of their last six games in the Premier League whereas Fulham were enjoying an eight-game unbeaten streak before a midweek loss to West Ham.
We go into League One next and READING are fancied to continue their strong home showings when they take on Stockport.
The Royals have won nine of their 11 league games in front of their own supporters this season while Stockport have only managed to gain maximum points on three occasions from their 12 on the road.
Elsewhere in England's third tier, BARNSLEY have demonstrated their ability to gain positive results on the road and that is backed to happen again when they go to Bristol Rovers.
Darrell Clarke's men sit third in the away standings with eight wins from 12 while Rovers' only win across their last eight in the league was against fellow strugglers Cambridge.
And finally, we head into League Two where AFC WIMBLEDON are backed to get the better of Tranmere.
The hosts are unbeaten in their last four in front of their own supporters while the visiting Rovers are the worst away side in the league with eight defeats from 12.
Odds correct at 1200 GMT (17/01/25)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.