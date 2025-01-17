Our This Week's Acca team have four teams in focus from three divisions, with the price enhanced to 18/1 with Sky Bet.

The first of those comes from the Premier League where FULHAM are backed for success against Leicester. The Foxes are battling against relegation this season.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's side have lost each of their last six games in the Premier League whereas Fulham were enjoying an eight-game unbeaten streak before a midweek loss to West Ham.

We go into League One next and READING are fancied to continue their strong home showings when they take on Stockport.

The Royals have won nine of their 11 league games in front of their own supporters this season while Stockport have only managed to gain maximum points on three occasions from their 12 on the road.