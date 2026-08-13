BRADFORD are one of the most consistent home teams in the EFL, losing just five times at Valley Parade over the past two seasons. In an effort to build on last season's fourth place they have done good summer business, which cannot be said of Peterborough who are in desperate need of reinforcements if they are to avoid being dragged into another relegation scrap.

Andy Woodman took BROMLEY into the Football League for the first time in 2024; two years later they are League Two champions. Newly-promoted teams have started well in League One over the past three seasons and the Ravens are backed to continue that trend at an inexperienced Barnsley team in the midst of a complete rebuild, against whom their direct style of play should match up well.

York ought to be full of optimism on their return to the EFL having been promoted with 108 points, but the shock sacking of Stuart Maynard to replace him with Scott Lindsey on the eve of the season leaves serious doubts. BRISTOL ROVERS, one of the favourites for promotion after taking 35 points from the final 42 available (W11 D2 L1) last term under Steve Evans, will really fancy their chances.