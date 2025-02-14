CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 11/1 accumulator!

Our This Week's Acca team have delivered winners at 15/2, 10/1 and 20/1 across the past 17 days and they fancy four teams at 11/1 on Saturday. The first of those comes from the Premier League, where Champions League outfit ASTON VILLA are backed to get the better of struggling Ipswich. Unai Emery's side are unbeaten in their last 11 contests in front of their own supporters with seven of the last nine ending in victory. And they face an Ipswich outfit beaten by Southampton in their last league game, a result which extended their league run to four defeats.

Into the Sky Bet Championship next where the value remains on taking title hopefuls SHEFFIELD UNITED. Saturday sees them travelling to Luton. The Hatters' campaign has been a huge disaster and they now face the very real prospect of back-to-back relegations. They sit bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table. The visitors have won five of their last six and know a win here will take them back to the top of the standings. Two from Sky Bet League One to round us off and the first of those is the in-form LEYTON ORIENT as they host Lincoln. They were a winning pick for us in midweek and it's hard to ignore them given the form. They've won five of their last six league games in front of their own supporters.

STOCKPORT are the team to complete our fourfold as they go to Wigan. The Latics have lost seven of their eight games against those currently 7th or above. Stockport sit fourth in the table and a late equaliser by Bristol Rovers in midweek prevented both our 50/1 longshot and their winning run extending to six league games. Another fancy at 40s With the team going agonisingly close to an incredible big-priced winner last time out, they return with an additional accumulator at huge odds.

CLICK THE IMAGE to back our 40/1 accumulator!

Alongside the four teams mentioned above, STEVENAGE are backed to get the better of relegation-threatened Peterborough. Posh have taken just two points from their past 12 away fixtures and this contest presents a great chance for Stevenage to bounce back after two defeats, although they did win their four previous to that. The hosts have also lost just one of their last seven at home. The other team included here is WYCOMBE as they go to Crawley. The Chairboys have lost just three of their last 36 games in all competitions. They are also the best away team in the league with nine wins, four draws and two defeats on their tally. Only Burton have taken fewer points than Crawley's 15 in home games this season.