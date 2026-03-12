MILLWALL sit third in the Championship after winning their last four matches, six of their last seven and seven of their last nine - losing just once in that time. Blackburn remain in serious trouble with new boss Michael O'Neill taking just a point from four matches since winning his opening game.

Philippe Clement has done an incredible job after taking over a NORWICH team in dire straits. They top the Championship since December 8 with 35 points, winning eight of their last 10 matches. Preston have won once in 12 games (losing eight) and conceded eight goals in their last three outings.

West Brom are second-bottom of the Championship and winless in 15 matches, yet favourites to beat fifth-placed HULL, who have won six of their last seven and eight of their last 10 away. The only defeat in that time was at Ipswich via a 25-yard screamer.