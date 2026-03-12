After missing out by a goal last weekend, then landing a 10/1 treble on Tuesday night This Week's Acca is back with a Saturday treble at 9s and a 35/1 longshot.
MILLWALL sit third in the Championship after winning their last four matches, six of their last seven and seven of their last nine - losing just once in that time. Blackburn remain in serious trouble with new boss Michael O'Neill taking just a point from four matches since winning his opening game.
Philippe Clement has done an incredible job after taking over a NORWICH team in dire straits. They top the Championship since December 8 with 35 points, winning eight of their last 10 matches. Preston have won once in 12 games (losing eight) and conceded eight goals in their last three outings.
West Brom are second-bottom of the Championship and winless in 15 matches, yet favourites to beat fifth-placed HULL, who have won six of their last seven and eight of their last 10 away. The only defeat in that time was at Ipswich via a 25-yard screamer.
WYCOMBE are into League One play-off contention thanks to six wins from seven at home. Luton haven't won in 10 away, with an eight-match losing streak only broken by draws at struggling Port Vale and Doncaster.
CAMBRIDGE are by far the best home team in League Two (W11 D5 L1) and home or away have lost only once in 21 league games. Gillingham have lost six of nine and were beaten 5-1 at home by MK Dons in midweek.
Odds correct at 14:30 GMT (12/3/26)
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.