Bradford may have finished the campaign strongly (W6 D1) but they had a free hit for the final month or so. This will be an altogether different test against the division's best side.

It's rare there is universal agreement in our office, but we're all backing MK DONS to win League Two this season. Mike Williamson oversaw an impressive turnaround last season, with the Dons narrowly missing out on automatic promotion before falling apart in the play-offs.

They could hardly wish for a better first opponent as they host an Accrington team who look set to struggle this term following the surprise sacking of John Coleman late last season. John Doolan hasn't been given much backing this summer, so enters his first managerial role at the age of 55 with a mountain to climb.

DONCASTER won 10 games in a row, losing only one of their final 18 fixtures, to charge into the Sky Bet League Two play-offs last season. It was a huge shock when they gave up a 2-0 first-leg lead by losing at home to Crewe and eventually being beaten on penalties to end their campaign in a sorry fashion.

STOCKPORT finished last season with eight straight wins to clinch the League Two title before losing on the last day at Wrexham with nothing to play for - their first defeat in 15 matches since mid-February. Only Wrexham were better at home in the fourth tier last season with Dave Challinor's team losing just six times across the past two seasons on their own patch.

Garry Monk struggled to have much of an impact at Cambridge after arriving in early March (W2 D4 L5) with the U's failing to win any of their last six games. Against a strong Stockport side with plenty of momentum, this is a tough start.

MIDDLESBROUGH lost just one of their final 12 matches last season to finish eighth in the Sky Bet Championship and even that was a 4-3 humdinger at home to Leeds. A couple more weeks, or had Emmanuel Latte Lath not missed the middle part of the season, and they probably would have squeezed into the play-offs.

Swansea improved in the latter part of 23/24 after Luke Williams took over in January, but with plenty of question marks, and Boro often at their best against possession-dominant teams, this is a good match-up for the home side.

Should we back Wrexham 21/20?

A major talking point on the latest episode of the This Week's Acca podcast was whether or not Wrexham represent value at 21/20 to beat Wycombe.

In 62 league games under Phil Parkinson, Wrexham have won 54, drawn four and lost four - a win ratio of 87%.

But Wycombe only lost one of the final 11 games last season, while their most recent away defeat was to Stevenage on February 24. The only away defeats in 2024 were against Bolton, Stevenage and Wigan.

What about Bristol City?

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill was keen to get Bristol City involved this week as they travel to Hull.

As he wrote in a recent edition of 'Jimmy's Punt': I have made my opinions on Hull clear.

I don’t harbour much hope for them after losing one of the best managers in the division (Liam Rosenior) and having their squad gutted this summer. That is what this angle is all about: how bad I think the Tigers are going to be.

By backing six selections above, you'll have access to Sky Bet's Acca Freeze feature...

As for BRISTOL CITY, you cannot take too much from last season. Liam Manning took 41 points in 31 games in charge which was pretty average but he is a highly regarded coach.

When left Oxford in November, the U’s were three points off the top of the table. Having had the summer to work with the Robins squad and not too much turnover, I think an away victory could be on the cards.