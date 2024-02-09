The Foxes hammered Stoke 5-0 on the road last time out, and they'll be hoping for more points to extend their 11-point lead at the top of the Championship table .

We start in the Sky Bet Championship, where leaders LEICESTER are fancied for more success as they travel to Watford.

Our team return with a Saturday fivefold, as five teams are backed at an enhanced 22/1 price with Sky Bet.

One from League One, and BLACKPOOL are usually a team to target when they are in front of their own supporters - after all, they have the best home record in England's third tier.

In Oxford, they take on a side struggling after a managerial change. They've won just four of their 14 games under Des Buckingham - losing six across that period.

Into Sky Bet League Two, and we start with WREXHAM, who are fancied to win against Bradford.

Phil Parkinson's men have gained the most points at home in the division, winning 11 of their 14 contests. The Bantams, meanwhile, have no win in their last eight.

The other away team in our accumulator is top side STOCKPORT as they go to Grimsby. They are currently four points clear of Mansfield in second.

Grimsby are still in the relegation picture, albeit unlikely at this stage, but 29 points separates these teams in League Two.

And finally on Saturday, we're backing MK DONS for a home win over Accrington. Stanley seem to struggle against the slower, more possession-focused sides.

Stanley have lost to Crawley, Notts County, Mansfield, Stockport and Swindon - while conceding at least three goals in each of those contests.