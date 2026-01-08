It's the FA Cup third round weekend and two games from that competition feature in our 12/1 fourfold accumulator.
The first of those is SOUTHAMPTON as they travel to Doncaster. This represents a good opportunity for the Saints to return to winning ways.
The hosts are outsiders as they sit second bottom of the Sky Bet League One table - that a result of a run which has seen one league win in their last 17 outings.
Elsewhere in England's top cup competition, FULHAM will be fancying their chances of reaching the latter stages and that can start with victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday.
Marco Silva's side made quarter-finals last season before losing to eventual winners Crystal Palace. They also reached the same stage of this edition of the Carabao Cup.
Into League One where leaders CARDIFF are backed to keep their spot as they travel to Leyton Orient. The hosts are outside of the relegation zone by a single point.
The Bluebirds won 4-3 in the previous meetings between these sides and they've scored at least three goals in four of six games against those currently 19th or lower.
Another league leader fancied for a win is BROMLEY as they travel to Tranmere. They've won ten of their previous 11 outings in Sky Bet League Two.
The hosts, meanwhile, have lost three of their previous five in league action.
Two sides are added into this week's long list, both of which are at home. The first of those is BURNLEY who welcome Millwall in FA Cup action.
This is an opportunity for the Clarets to try and return to winning ways following a lengthy run without, while the visitors' attention may well be more on their push for promotion.
In League One, hoping to keep the pressure on Cardiff is BRADFORD. They host Rotherham and will fancy their chances of three points.
The Bantams have lost just once at home this season, with nine of their 12 outings in front of their own supporters ending in victory.
Odds correct at 17:00 GMT (08/01/26)
