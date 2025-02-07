With our This Week's Acca team landing their previous two accumulators, priced at 15/2 and 20/1, they've now got an 11/1 fivefold for Saturday's action.

We'll start in the FA Cup, where PRESTON are backed for success when they welcome Wycombe to Deepdale.

Paul Heckingbottom's men haven't lost in front of their own supporters since November 2 - ten home games ago - which puts them in a great spot as they welcome a team from the league below.

That cup action sees a reduced Sky Bet Championship offering but NORWICH and SHEFFIELD UNITED provide appeal for two home wins.

For the Canaries, they've lost just one of their last seven home league games - that being to title hopefuls Burnley - while Derby have managed just one win in 15 Championship games on the road.