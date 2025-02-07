With our This Week's Acca team landing their previous two accumulators, priced at 15/2 and 20/1, they've now got an 11/1 fivefold for Saturday's action.
We'll start in the FA Cup, where PRESTON are backed for success when they welcome Wycombe to Deepdale.
Paul Heckingbottom's men haven't lost in front of their own supporters since November 2 - ten home games ago - which puts them in a great spot as they welcome a team from the league below.
That cup action sees a reduced Sky Bet Championship offering but NORWICH and SHEFFIELD UNITED provide appeal for two home wins.
For the Canaries, they've lost just one of their last seven home league games - that being to title hopefuls Burnley - while Derby have managed just one win in 15 Championship games on the road.
Another of those title hopefuls is Sheffield United, who can put recent poor home form behind them as they welcome a Portsmouth outfit which don't travel well.
Each of their last seven away games in all competitions have ended in defeat with their opponents scoring at least three in four of those.
We drop into Sky Bet League One where we're backing BOLTON to get back on track with Steven Schumacher now at the helm.
A home contest with Crawley presents a good opportunity to do just that. Four of their last six away games have been losses - the opponents scoring at least three times four times across that run.
And finally, we're siding with the in-form NOTTS COUNTY as they host Morecambe. The only defeat they've seen across the last nine came against league leaders Walsall.
Morecambe's away form has seen defeats in their last five, with zero points returned from their eight away games against those currently 13th or above.
Odds correct at 1200 GMT (07/02/25)
