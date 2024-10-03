CLICK THE IMAGE to back our 12/1 acca!

Bottom of Sky Bet League One with one point from eight games, Cambridge are really struggling under Garry Monk (W2 D5 L13 and no win in 16 games). They go to an EXETER side who have won their last three and started really well against a tough schedule, beating Rotherham and Stevenage at home, and Bolton away. The Grecians have lost only once in five, keeping clean sheets in four of those games; Cambridge have failed to score in five of their eight games so far. Despite successive defeats by Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough, stick with WEST BROM who remain just two points off the top of the Championship. Millwall have just two points to show for a favourable quartet of away fixtures (Cardiff, QPR, Hull and Bristol City) and now go to an Albion team who have been imperious at home under Carlos Corberan in the league (W27 D8 L7).

BOLTON are up and running after a slow start, understandable following the disappointment of last season's League One play-off final defeat against Oxford. There's more than that to it as well, with Ian Evatt's side winning three straight matches and scoring 11 goals since switching formation from 3-4-3 to 3-5-2. Shrewsbury have just four points so far (all won at home) losing nine of 12 games in all competitions, including a 2-0 loss to Bolton in the Carabao Cup. A midweek trip to Stevenage saw WREXHAM suffer just their second defeat since returning to the third tier and we should trust them to bounce straight back. Their form at The Racecourse continues to astound, winning every game there so far to extend their home league record under Phil Parkinson to W58 D4 L4. Northampton sit 19th, have just eight points and have only won once away since February - and three times this calendar year. There was universal agreement in our team pre-season to back MK DONS to win Sky Bet League Two. After a poor start, likely caused by the baggage of a play-off capitulation and uncertainty over now-Carlisle boss Mike Williamson's future, the architect of their play-off defeat looks a good fit as manager. Scott Lindsay's impact was shown immediately with a 5-1 hammering of Harrogate; struggling Tranmere (W2 D3 L3) have their work cut out.

Who didn't quite make it? LINCOLN and COVENTRY were put up by Jimmy and Joe for home wins over Leyton Orient and Sheffield Wednesday respectively, but the team on the This Week's Acca podcast weren't in agreement. The Imps have started the season well, continuing the wonderful run of form they ended last term with, while Coventry began to click in midweek by thrashing previously unbeaten Blackburn 3-0.