Football accumulator tips: Sporting Life Acca for Tuesday 19/09/23

After missing out on a 12/1 winner by just one goal at the weekend our This Week's Acca team make use of the start of the Champions League by diving in to Europe's premier competition for two of their selections.

Arne Slot is turning heads at Dutch champions FEYENOORD - hence the clamour among several Premier League teams to try and prize him away last season - who have won their last three league games 6-1, 5-1, 6-1. In Europe they've already shown they can be formidable too, thrashing Shakhtar 7-1 in the second leg of last term's Europa League last 16 before a quarter-final defeat by Roma after extra time. Celtic are doing ok under Brendan Rodgers but have already been knocked out of the League Cup by Kilmarnock and held 0-0 by St Johnstone this season.

Arne Slot was sought-after by several Premier League clubs

PSG may be at the start of another new managerial reign, but in Luis Enrique they have upgraded in the dugout. The Spaniard now has a young and hungry squad to work with after moving some big names (and egos) on in the summer. Led by prized asset Kylian Mbappe this PSG team should have more than enough firepower to blow away a Dortmund side who have started the Bundesliga season in shaky fashion, especially defensively.

BRISTOL CITY await their first Sky Bet Championship home win of the season and a contest against Plymouth is a great opportunity. Argyle are very strong at Home Park but unlikely to gain the same results on the road. Nigel Pearson's side have picked up points against Preston and West Brom so far at Ashton Gate, while Argyle have lost two of three as visitors - a 0-0 at Watford delivered their only point away from Home Park.

PORT VALE fans will be sick of hearing about a 7-0 hammering at Barnsley on opening day, but their response has been incredible: W5 D1 and four clean sheets. Burton have failed to win any of their opening seven games (D2 L5) and have only found the net twice.