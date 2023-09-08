Football accumulator tips: Sporting Life Acca for Saturday 09/09/23

Sky Bet League One pacesetters EXETER’s only defeat so far came at fellow promotion hopefuls Portsmouth, a match they deserved at least a point from. Not only do they top the table, but the underlying data matches up - they have won the expected goals (xG) battle in all six of their fixtures. Leyton Orient, meanwhile, have struggled to adapt to life at a higher level, collecting just four points so far.

Steve Evans may be a marmite character, but he is a proven EFL operator and is working wonders at newly-promoted STEVENAGE who are only off the top on goal difference having carried their end-of-season promotion form straight into this campaign - they are now W9 D1 L1 in the league. Carlisle have won just once so far and are really struggling for goals, finding the net on only four occasions in total.

GILLINGHAM may have lost their last two but one of League Two’s promotion favourites won their opening four and could hardly have wished for a better game to get back on track. Harrogate’s only victories this season came against bottom club Doncaster and over 10-man Morecambe, with their other four matches ending in defeat. They were also thrashed 8-0 by Blackburn in the Carabao Cup just 10 days or so ago.

SWINDON’s start to the season has gone a little under the radar as their opening game was postponed but Michael Flynn’s men have been excellent, scoring a staggering 15 goals in five matches, including a 6-0 win over Crawley in their most recent home fixture. Sutton stole headlines by capitalising on Notts County’s early red card to thrash them on opening day but have lost all five games since.