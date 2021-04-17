Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick says he wants to leave club at end of the season

The Bundesliga champions bounced back from their midweek Champions League exit to Paris St Germain with a 3-2 victory at Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Germany international Jamal Musiala, who represented England at youth-team level, struck twice to help Bayern stay on course for the title, but they look set to be without head coach Flick once the campaign comes to its conclusion in May.

“I would like to get out of my contract at the end of the season. That is a fact,” Flick told Sky, as quoted by Kicker.

“It was just important to me that the team find out about this from me.”

Flick is reported to have told the Bayern squad and the hierarchy at the club following their European exit in Paris.

The former Germany assistant manager signed a new deal until the summer of 2023 last April and conceded there is no guarantee his terms will be ended by mutual consent.