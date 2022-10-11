Sporting Life
Fiorentina's Luka Jovic

Fiorentina v Hearts tips: Europa Conference League best bets and preview

By George Gamble
17:21 · TUE October 11, 2022

Both Fiorentina and Hearts enter this in the midst of a tricky period. George Gamble picks out a best bet for the UECL game.

Football betting tips: Europa Conference League

1pt Luka Jovic to score anytime at 11/10 (Sky Bet)

Visitors Hearts required a 94th minute strike to salvage a draw away at Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon, and that goal prevented a run of three straight losses for the Scottish outfit.

They are the overwhelming underdogs here, managing to win just two of their last 11 away outings on the European stage.

Kick-off time: 17:45 BST, Thursday

TV channel: BT Sport 3

Fiorentina 1/9 | Draw 7/1 | Hearts 20/1

Luka Jovic is a player who has not exactly hit the heights that have been expected of him since he burst onto the scene at Eintracht Frankfurt.

He’s also scored just twice this season, but Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano jumped to his defence recently and stated he just needs “confidence and support from his team and the club”.

The Serbian forward got on the scoresheet in the reverse fixture at Tynecastle last week and one notable point is the upturn in shots lately. His last two Serie A appearances have seen him take ten shots on goal and he was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet against Lazio on Monday night, with his effort being cleared off the line.

Luka Jovic has registered an expected goals (xG) total of 3.31 in the league, getting himself into goal-scoring positions on a frequent basis.

He’s exceptional at holding onto the ball and his ability to find a pass and move into gaps left by opposing defences can serve him well in this clash.

Fiorentina are the clear favourites to win this tie, priced up between 1/7 and 1/10 to win, and are also odds-on to score three times.

The market expects goals and it’s hardly surprising after the hosts recorded an emphatic 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture away from home.

Luka Jovic is a player who gets more prolific when he feels confident and after scoring in Scotland last week, as well as being a whisker away from scoring again on Monday night, he should have plenty of opportunities to hit the back of the net

It could be one way traffic and the 11/10 on LUKA JOVIC TO SCORE ANYTIME looks an attractive selection.

Fiorentina v Hearts score prediction and best bets

  • 1pt Luka Jovic to score anytime at 11/10 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: Fiorentina 3-1 Hearts (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Odds correct 1700 BST (11/10/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

