Manchester United welcome group minnows Omonia Nicosia to Old Trafford on Thursday, and George Gamble picks out his best bet.

Football betting tips: Europa League 2pts Over 1.5 first-half Goals at evens (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Manchester United had to come from behind to beat Group E whipping boys Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus last week, but truth be told, the Red Devils should’ve been out of sight and squandered a number of glorious chances. Omonia Nicosia boss Neil Lennon was surprised his side managed to score twice, and it would be a huge shock if the hosts weren’t able to secure a comfortable win in this return fixture. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has stated there is still “room for improvement” ahead of this tie but he will be happy with the fact his side have taken three wins from their last four matches, only suffering defeat to Manchester City in that time. The hosts have never lost two home group games in a single European campaign and another victory seems likely.

Omonia Nicosia are struggling to keep up with the pace of European football and they currently sit at the bottom of Group E, having been handed defeats in all three of their group stage matches thus far. It seems likely that run of losses for the visitors will continue here and it will be a long night for them under the lights at Old Trafford. No side averages more possession per match in this competition than Manchester United and it should be one-way traffic. The Red Devils are as short as 1/16 to go out and claim victory and Over 2.5 Goals being produced is as short as 1/3 with various bookmakers. One thing is for certain, if Erik ten Hag’s side can create opportunities at will, like they did in Cyprus last week, then we could be in for a high-scoring match.

After this clash, United face a trio of tricky fixtures against Newcastle, Tottenham and Chelsea and getting the game won early may be the focus for the hosts. Erik ten Hag is likely to rotate here but he will welcome the opportunity to rest other key stars and with eight goals being witnessed across Manchester United’s last three outings, another high-scoring opening 45 minutes could be on the cards. United have lost just one of their previous 20 home matches in this competition and we can expect a fast start from the hosts. CLICK HERE to back Over 1.5 first-half Goals with Sky Bet OVER 1.5 FIRST HALF GOALS is priced up at 10/11 across a number of bookmakers and so evens on the same pick makes plenty of appeal.