Fiorentina are flying the flag for Italy in the Europa Conference League semi-finals and host outsiders Basel in Thursday's semi-final first leg. Cam Pope selects a best bet.

La Viola are struggling for form in Italy and could miss out on the European places, but don't let that distract you from their devastating charge in the Europa Conference League - once they've settled into a rhythm, that is. Fiorentina have been a force in continental action, outscoring the rest of the competition with their 32-goal haul and with this firepower they will likely prove too hot to handle at Stadio Artemio Franchi. Their Swiss opponents, fifth in their domestic league, have defied the odds in getting this far, twice needing prolongation to reach the semi-finals: they edged past Slovan Bratislava on penalties before outlasting Nice in extra time.

I'm anticipating a Fiorentina win on Thursday, but there's little value to be found in a straight-up match result bet, so my pick focuses on the Italian side's habit of starting slow: I'm backing DRAW/FIORENTINA in the HT/FT market. CLICK HERE to back Draw/Fiorentina in HT/FT with Sky Bet Despite saving their best football for knockout competitions, Fiorentina have still limped out of the blocks. True, they eventually starred in their quarter-final second leg against Lech Poznan, trailing 3-0 at home before preventing extra time with two late goals, but their sluggish first halves are a running theme and this makes our selected punt an attractive option. Fiorentina beat Sivasspor 5-1 on aggregate in the round of 16, but both legs were even at the break. The same would have been true of the previous round, but for 45th-minute Luka Jovic goal in the previous round. Indeed, the only time Fiorentina have led at the interval in last seven matches in all competitions was against Sampdoria in Serie A - a 5-0 rout, but the first goal took 45 minutes to come. Basel head coach Heiko Vogel will be aware of this and may well play to it, aiming to keep things tight for as long as possible in a bit to keep the tie balanced for the second leg, but remember, the Swiss side are facing the competition's most prolific goalscorers and La Viola should gain the advantage eventually.

Fiorentina v Basel best bets and score prediction 1pt Draw/Fiorentina in HT/FT at 17/5 (BetUK, Unibet) Score prediction: Fiorentina 2-0 Basel (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1455 BST (09/05/23)