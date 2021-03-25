Watch: Rio Ferdinand defends Mike Ashley and says Newcastle fans should 'round up the money' to buy the club if they are so unhappy

On the latest show on his YouTube channel, the former Manchester United and England defender was critical of the Geordie faithful's continued criticism of Ashley, who he believes is doing "what he thinks is right" for the Magpies.

It would take a whopping £300million to meet the asking price of a club which could be heading to its third relegation from the Premier League since Ashley took over in 2007.

But Ferdinand said: "He don’t care what people think. It’s his club and he’s doing what he wants to do.

"Whether you like it or not, he’s the one that’s put the money up and he’s doing what he thinks is right for the club. Whether the Geordies don’t like it, a lot of them hate him and don’t like him but, round your money up and take over the club then."

Ferdinand also felt the fans should be more concerned with the lack of emerging talent from the North East ending up in the Newcastle squad.

He said: "That’s my biggest point with Newcastle, like, they’ve got that area locked off, all of the north east is basically Newcastle’s because Middlesbrough aren’t in the Premier League, Darlington etc are not in the Premier League. So they have first dibs on all of the talent in the north east. Why have they not nurtured more more players into that first team? I don’t get it.

"Whether it is investment, or the quality of that the structure of that process at the club isn’t right. If I was a Geordie, if I was a Newcastle fan, that’s where I would be shouting and pointing my finger.

“Not enough has been done with the talent that must be kicking around in Newcastle. It’s impossible to think there aren’t more [good local players who should have been developed].”

Ferdinand did have positive comments about Newcastle's fanatical support but it's probably too late to save him from their wrath.

"I loved playing there, what a place to play. We used to hurt them but it was an unbelievable place to play. What a stadium. We were beating them one time…and this is how good their fans are, the Geordies yeah.

"I have to just tip my hat to them. We were beating them something like 6-1 and they were still singing their songs for their club and clapping their team. It was unbelievable and all our players were in the changing room, saying did you hear that? Did you hear what was going on there."