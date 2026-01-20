Fenerbahce vs Aston Villa predictions, tips, best bets and Europa League preview

Football betting tips: Europa League 1.5pts Over 10.5 corners at 8/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Thursday, 17:45 GMT TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

I'd advise watching this game if you like the concept of sitting around and 'remembering'. You know that thing, everyone's done it at some point. You're there with a group of others, often in a pub, and spend hours naming footballers you'd thought you'd totally forgotten about. Fenerbahce, and the Turkish Super Lig, is good for this. Featuring in some capacity on Thursday night will be names such as Marco Asensio, Mattéo Guendouzi, Fred, Nélson Semedo, Milan Skriniar, Çaglar Söyüncü and Talisca, plus a few recent ones like Edson Álvarez and Ederson.

There's a number of recognisable names in the Fenerbahce squad

In terms of their performance, they sit second to Galatasaray in Turkey's top-flight and need victory here to keep their hopes of a top eight finish alive in the Europa League. Villa are nearly there themselves and maximum returns here will likely secure it. Stunned in a home defeat to Everton last time out, Unai Emery will demand a response from his side and they should hold confidence given their near perfect record in this competition - an away defeat to Go Ahead Eagles their only dropped points. They're an interesting price of 13/8 across the board for success but I do hold some doubt given the hosts' near desperate state for victory in their own quest for qualification. Fenerbahce are also unbeaten in 18 league games this season - Dinamo Zagreb the only side to beat them in the Europa League and that was back in September.

Aston Villa were beaten by Everton last time out

I do hold more confidence in there being CORNERS in this contest with 8/5 available on OVER 10.5 in the match. Fenerbahce are consistent in this department anyway having taken at least five in each of their last six outings, with Villa also a regular when it comes to corner taking. This could be a close contest though and game state comes into it. Villa holding the lead would ultimately force Fenerbahce into a far more attacking mindset and they could cover the majority of this themselves. And for the visitors, they don't want to be going into the final game knowing they need victory to progress, even if a top eight finish is all-but-guaranteed in the eyes of the bookmakers. This should be a good game and the value comes in siding with the corner count running high.