Already through to the knockouts, West Ham close out their Conference League group stage campaign at FCSB. Cam Pope picks out a best bet.

Football betting tips: FCSB v West Ham 1pt West Ham to win both halves at 3/1 (Betfair, PaddyPower) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Boasting a perfect record of five wins from five, West Ham’s dominance over Europa Conference League Group B is plain to see. The Hammers are nine points clear of second-placed Silkeborg and comfortably assured of a slot in the round of 16, but one assignment remains against last season’s Romanian Liga I runners-up FCSB before David Moyes and co can turn their attention to knockout football. With hardier opponents such as the Danes and Anderlecht seen off both at home and away, the East Londoners are hotly tipped to finish the group phase with a full hoard of 18 points; they ran out 3-1 winners over Thursday’s opponents on home soil and the Romanians, who have no wins and just two points to their name, have only managed to find the net on two further occasions across their five games.

West Ham have scored two goals per game and have hit three goals on two occasions – four if you include their play-off round ties with Viborg. And therefore my selection for this Europa Conference League clash is WEST HAM TO WIN BOTH HALVES at a best price of 3/1. CLICK HERE to back West Ham to win both halves with Sky Bet With a London derby coming up on Sunday afternoon, before an EFL Cup tie against Blackburn on Wednesday night leads up to the final pre-World Cup Premier League fixture versus Leicester, the Hammers have plenty on their plate. David Moyes will be overjoyed if his side can get out of the blocks quickly in the Romanian capital. Unable to even save face and clamber off the bottom of the group with a win over the Hammers – unless they pull off an 11-goal swing over Anderlecht, who would also have to lose against Silkeborg – FCSB may well be resigned to their fate. While they will naturally want to avoid the ignominy of finishing last, they also have Sunday’s derby against Rapid Bucharest to think about, having lost 3-1 to Cluj on Monday, too. A West Ham side gunning for a perfect run against an opponent that cannot afford to take their eye off their domestic duties means a perfect storm for the hosts on Thursday night.

FCSB v West Ham best bets and score prediction West Ham to win both halves at 3/1 (Betfair, PaddyPower) Score prediction: FCSB 0-3 West Ham ( Sky Bet odds: 9/1 ) Odds correct at 1100 BST (02/11/22)