To guarantee top spot in the group they’ll want to secure victory on matchday six against a Zurich outfit that has conceded seven goals across their two away matches so far.

Arsenal’s defeat to PSV in their last UEL outing means that they can ill-afford to take their foot off the gas.

Bo Henriksen’s men have shipped 15 UEL group stage goals ahead of this match - more than any other side after five rounds and they could be in for a tough evening at the Emirates.

This is already turning into a season to forget for visitors Zurich who not only sit bottom of their Europa League group , but also astoundingly are rock bottom of the Swiss Super League as a result of winning just once across their 14 domestic outings.

It will certainly be interesting to see what kind of lineup Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta chooses to deploy as he will no doubt have one eye on their huge clash with London rivals Chelsea on Sunday.

But either way, he will demand that his side secures an important win because if they don’t, PSV have the better head-to-head record and can leapfrog the Gunners if they win their match against Bodo/Glimt.

With such a huge league game against Chelsea around the corner, Arteta will look to get this won early in order to be able to rest some key players and he should feel confident given how poor the Swiss outfit have been on the European stage.

The north Londoners have conceded just five shots on target across both of their home matches in this competition and even a rotated backline should be more than capable of limiting the visitors to few chances.

The Gunners last three UEL outings have produced fewer than three goals and another tight match could be on the cards. Unfortunately for the visitors, chances will be a rare thing and although they require a win to stand a chance of dropping into the Conference League, they have only scored once across their two away matches.

Arsenal are overwhelming favourites and are a best price of 1/6 to go out and get the win. But Zurich are unlikely to have too many opportunities to venture forward and there’s value in the 21/20 on offer for a ARSENAL WIN TO NIL.