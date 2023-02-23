Another round of fixtures and another double gameweek to target for a potential huge points tally.
Not only do we see two extra fixtures played in midweek, the fact that we have lost two fixtures from the weekend card means this could well be the round where you catch up or overtake rivals.
Newcastle playing Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final means that those two are out of action - as are, of course, the popular players that both teams possess.
They've also taken Brentford and Brighton out of the gameweek, with those two having four players across the squads with ownership rates sitting above 10%.
The FPL Gameweek 25 deadline is Friday, February 24 at 18:30 GMT, with the first game kicking off at 20:00.
We've mentioned about the double gameweek and the four teams seeing two fixtures are:
Obviously, ARSENAL assets will be popular this week. The league leaders already have 10 players with an ownership rate of 10% or higher, and those percentages should only increase in Gameweek 25.
Mikel Arteta's side also have favourable fixtures, with a trip to Leicester on Saturday followed by a home game against Everton on the Wednesday.
WOLVES are an interesting one, even after defeat to Bournemouth last time out.
There has been improvement under Julen Lopetegui's guidance and they will fancy their chances of getting something, even with tricky away contests at Fulham and Liverpool.
It's good to have a Wolves asset this week, simply for the fact you're getting two games for the price of one.
How LEEDS react following Javi Gracia's appointment remains to be seen, but they have a must-win home contest against Southampton on Saturday.
Obviously, with four teams playing twice it makes sense to target players from those sides.
It's even more important this week given those teams who aren't involved, and the increasing popularity of both Newcastle and Manchester United players.
There are some interesting options out there, with some carrying a bargain fee.
Wanting a Wolves asset for the double gameweek? Even if Hugo Bueno is a defender, it's hard to pass up the £3.9m price tag to bring him in.
Bueno is establishing himself as the starting left-back in this Wolves side, and the fact he isn't playing the full 90 minutes adds to his clean sheet potential.
He's had involvement on set-piece situations too, meaning there is the possibility of attacking returns alongside clean sheet points if they have kept the opposition out beyond the hour mark.
The price tag alone makes him a must-add this week - a player who should feature twice which also allows budget to be used elsewhere.
Another name to consider if budget is tight but you want to bring a player in for the double gameweek.
Stefan Bajčetić has established himself as a starter in this Liverpool midfield, with a goal coming in the Gameweek 17 victory at Aston Villa.
The youngster is averaging 0.6 shots per game, alongside 0.6 key passes, meaning that there is the potential for further attacking returns to come.
Bajčetić is also rarely playing the full 90 minutes too, making that clean sheet point a greater possibility than someone seeing out the whole game.
Another Wolves option and one who could be a great differential as he sits in 0.2% of teams at the time of writing.
Pablo Sarabia is waiting for his first goal involvement since his January switch to Molineux, but the underlying numbers have been positive and there is every chance that comes this week.
The midfielder is averaging 0.17 xG and 0.19 xA per outing, with his 1.8 shots per game figure putting him among the leaders in this metric at the club.
Liverpool's defensive issues are well documented, and a trip to Anfield for that second game shouldn't be as daunting as it once was. After all, Wolves should have won their FA Cup tie there last month.
It's genuinely surprising to see Bukayo Saka's ownership rate sitting at 36.5% - you'd expect him to be in more than half of teams considering price and performances.
The midfielder has nine goals and nine assists this season, while also having the responsibility of taking penalties for the league leaders.
That form has come from some strong underlying numbers too. Saka has seen 7.18 xG and 5.16 xA across his 23 appearances.
Arsenal have favourable fixtures in Gameweek 25 and Saka is a strong captaincy choice given his form.
We touched upon it in the section above, but BUKAYO SAKA looks a great captaincy option for Gameweek 25.
The Arsenal man's 18 goal involvements have contributed to his 132 points returned - second to only Marcus Rashford for midfielders on the game.
He has three goals across his last five Premier League outings, with an assist also posted in the 1-1 home draw with Brentford.
EDDIE NKETIAH may also be a popular choice this week given the fact he'll play twice.
The striker hasn't returned goals in recent weeks but should have scored against Villa last time out - he is still seeing good quality chances.
Some may still stick with ERLING HAALAND as Manchester City face Bournemouth. However, factor in that they only have one game and his quiet recent scoring form.
If the desire is there to captain a big hitter, MOHAMED SALAH is surely the one. He has two goals in his last three outings in all competitions and Liverpool play twice.
Safer options:
Alternative options: