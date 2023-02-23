Another round of fixtures and another double gameweek to target for a potential huge points tally.

Not only do we see two extra fixtures played in midweek, the fact that we have lost two fixtures from the weekend card means this could well be the round where you catch up or overtake rivals. Newcastle playing Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final means that those two are out of action - as are, of course, the popular players that both teams possess. They've also taken Brentford and Brighton out of the gameweek, with those two having four players across the squads with ownership rates sitting above 10%. Fantasy football: Which new signings should I bring in?

Who had the best and worst window?

Grading the big January transfers Want to play Fantasy Football? Create an account here Go to https://fantasyfootball.skysports.com/ When is the FPL Gameweek 25 deadline? The FPL Gameweek 25 deadline is Friday, February 24 at 18:30 GMT, with the first game kicking off at 20:00. How do the FPL chips work? Bench Boost: This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season

This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season Triple Captain: The captain earns 3x the amount of points for that gameweek - this can only be used once a season

The captain earns 3x the amount of points for that gameweek - this can only be used once a season Free Hit: This allows unlimited changes for one gameweek only. A team reverts back to how it was before once this has been played - this can only be used once a season Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 25?

We've mentioned about the double gameweek and the four teams seeing two fixtures are: Arsenal

Everton

Liverpool

Wolves Obviously, ARSENAL assets will be popular this week. The league leaders already have 10 players with an ownership rate of 10% or higher, and those percentages should only increase in Gameweek 25. Mikel Arteta's side also have favourable fixtures, with a trip to Leicester on Saturday followed by a home game against Everton on the Wednesday. WOLVES are an interesting one, even after defeat to Bournemouth last time out. There has been improvement under Julen Lopetegui's guidance and they will fancy their chances of getting something, even with tricky away contests at Fulham and Liverpool. It's good to have a Wolves asset this week, simply for the fact you're getting two games for the price of one. How LEEDS react following Javi Gracia's appointment remains to be seen, but they have a must-win home contest against Southampton on Saturday. Who are the best players to bring in for Gameweek 25?

Obviously, with four teams playing twice it makes sense to target players from those sides. It's even more important this week given those teams who aren't involved, and the increasing popularity of both Newcastle and Manchester United players. There are some interesting options out there, with some carrying a bargain fee. Hugo Bueno Position: DEF

DEF Club: Wolves

Wolves Opponent: Fulham (A); Liverpool (A)

Fulham (A); Liverpool (A) FPL Price: £3.9m

Wanting a Wolves asset for the double gameweek? Even if Hugo Bueno is a defender, it's hard to pass up the £3.9m price tag to bring him in. Bueno is establishing himself as the starting left-back in this Wolves side, and the fact he isn't playing the full 90 minutes adds to his clean sheet potential. He's had involvement on set-piece situations too, meaning there is the possibility of attacking returns alongside clean sheet points if they have kept the opposition out beyond the hour mark. The price tag alone makes him a must-add this week - a player who should feature twice which also allows budget to be used elsewhere. Stefan Bajčetić Position: MID

MID Club: Liverpool

Liverpool Opponent: Crystal Palace (A); Wolves (H)

Crystal Palace (A); Wolves (H) FPL Price: £4.4m

Another name to consider if budget is tight but you want to bring a player in for the double gameweek. Stefan Bajčetić has established himself as a starter in this Liverpool midfield, with a goal coming in the Gameweek 17 victory at Aston Villa. The youngster is averaging 0.6 shots per game, alongside 0.6 key passes, meaning that there is the potential for further attacking returns to come. Bajčetić is also rarely playing the full 90 minutes too, making that clean sheet point a greater possibility than someone seeing out the whole game. Pablo Sarabia Position: MID

MID Club: Wolves

Wolves Opponent: Fulham (A); Liverpool (A)

Fulham (A); Liverpool (A) FPL Price: £5.5m

Another Wolves option and one who could be a great differential as he sits in 0.2% of teams at the time of writing. Pablo Sarabia is waiting for his first goal involvement since his January switch to Molineux, but the underlying numbers have been positive and there is every chance that comes this week. The midfielder is averaging 0.17 xG and 0.19 xA per outing, with his 1.8 shots per game figure putting him among the leaders in this metric at the club. Liverpool's defensive issues are well documented, and a trip to Anfield for that second game shouldn't be as daunting as it once was. After all, Wolves should have won their FA Cup tie there last month. Bukayo Saka Position: MID

MID Club: Arsenal

Arsenal Opponent: Leicester (A); Everton (H)

Leicester (A); Everton (H) FPL Price: £8.4m

It's genuinely surprising to see Bukayo Saka's ownership rate sitting at 36.5% - you'd expect him to be in more than half of teams considering price and performances. The midfielder has nine goals and nine assists this season, while also having the responsibility of taking penalties for the league leaders. That form has come from some strong underlying numbers too. Saka has seen 7.18 xG and 5.16 xA across his 23 appearances. Arsenal have favourable fixtures in Gameweek 25 and Saka is a strong captaincy choice given his form. Who should I captain in Gameweek 25?