A midweek contest concluded Gameweek 22 on Wednesday night, with another double gameweek on the horizon.
Two of the best in the Premier League battle it out in Gameweek 23, creating difficult problems for fantasy football players to solve.
A game that could well decide who finishes top come the end of the campaign can sometimes be unattractive to those involved in the game - a tight, low-scoring affair makes forward options occasionally redundant.
But there is every chance of entertainment, meaning this next set of fixtures could well bring plenty of points.
The FPL Gameweek 23 deadline is Saturday February 11 at 11:00 GMT, with the first game kicking off at 12:30.
It's a double gameweek! There's a catch again though, it's only a double gameweek for two teams - and it's a particularly difficult one to call.
ARSENAL welcome MANCHESTER CITY to The Emirates on Wednesday and that could well be a game that decides the title race already.
Obviously, targeting players from both teams is key given that you're getting two games for one, but keep in mind City's mixed form.
Both have home contests first up, as the Gunners take on Brentford while City host Aston Villa.
Elsewhere, Palace's struggles should play into BRIGHTON's hands, and they will be confident of victory even away from home.
NEWCASTLE - who are another to see their winning returns drop off slightly - have every chance of three points in Saturday's late kick-off against Bournemouth.
It should come as no surprise that we're targeting players with double gameweek involvement.
Even if the second contest is a tricky one, it's better to have players who have the potential for more than 180 minutes of football.
It helps that, even though they face each other, it's two teams who are doing especially well in the Premier League this season.
Bukayo Saka is a player who feels like a must this week, especially with Gabriel Martinelli failing to post attacking returns in recent outings.
He has been a leading attacking figure for Arsenal this season, returning a considerable 111 points for those who own him - his ownership rate currently stands at 26.8%.
He's had a goal and an assist across his last three league contests, taking his total goal involvement this season to 15 (seven goals, eight assists). That's from an expected goal involvement (xGI) of 9.81.
Captain material? Why not with back-to-back home games.
Eddie Nketiah is the starting striker for the Premier League leaders - yet he remains in just 9.6% of fantasy football teams.
That is despite his £6.8m price tag and the fact he scored twice in their most recent home game - a 3-2 victory over Manchester United.
Nketiah has four goals across his last six (and back-to-back home games) despite strong opposition, so is an appealing option once again.
Arsenal also have another double gameweek coming up - so you're getting plenty of football out of him.
Ben White hasn't been at his best in recent weeks but I'm willing to keep faith in the Arsenal right-back.
Gabriel and William Saliba were popular options earlier in the season and White has seen his ownership rate increase to 13.7%. That still makes him a decent enough differential.
There is also competition in the form of Takehiro Tomiyasu. White should keep his place though, and there's every chance of early clean sheet points.
White is open to substitutions around the hour/70-minute mark, meaning that you will bank six points without having to wait until the full-time whistle.
Erling Haaland as City have a double gameweek, right? WRONG!
Everyone will be captaining the forward this week - especially with that extra fixture - but for the first time this season I'm reluctant to give it to him based on performances.
It feels odd to say when he scored a hat-trick fairly recently - and I'm prepared for this to backfire because let's face it the guy is freakishly good - but his goalscoring exploits haven't been what they were at the start of the campaign.
Haaland has failed to score in five of his last seven games in all competitions, and a quiet January has carried into February - he didn't register a single shot in the recent defeat at Tottenham.
So, how about a differential and going for BUKAYO SAKA?
Saka hasn't scored in a league game for Arsenal this season when they've been winning, and considering they have tough games against Brentford and City, he could be the one to draw them level or put them ahead.
Ultimately, Arsenal having two games makes him an appealing option - especially when the entire country is likely to go with Haaland again.
Safer options:
Alternative options: