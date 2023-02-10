A midweek contest concluded Gameweek 22 on Wednesday night, with another double gameweek on the horizon.

Two of the best in the Premier League battle it out in Gameweek 23, creating difficult problems for fantasy football players to solve. A game that could well decide who finishes top come the end of the campaign can sometimes be unattractive to those involved in the game - a tight, low-scoring affair makes forward options occasionally redundant. But there is every chance of entertainment, meaning this next set of fixtures could well bring plenty of points. Fantasy football: Which new signings should I bring in?

When is the FPL Gameweek 23 deadline? The FPL Gameweek 23 deadline is Saturday February 11 at 11:00 GMT, with the first game kicking off at 12:30. How do the FPL chips work? Bench Boost: This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season

Triple Captain: The captain earns 3x the amount of points for that gameweek - this can only be used once a season

Free Hit: This allows unlimited changes for one gameweek only. A team reverts back to how it was before once this has been played - this can only be used once a season Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 23?

It's a double gameweek! There's a catch again though, it's only a double gameweek for two teams - and it's a particularly difficult one to call. ARSENAL welcome MANCHESTER CITY to The Emirates on Wednesday and that could well be a game that decides the title race already. Obviously, targeting players from both teams is key given that you're getting two games for one, but keep in mind City's mixed form. Both have home contests first up, as the Gunners take on Brentford while City host Aston Villa. Elsewhere, Palace's struggles should play into BRIGHTON's hands, and they will be confident of victory even away from home. NEWCASTLE - who are another to see their winning returns drop off slightly - have every chance of three points in Saturday's late kick-off against Bournemouth. Who are the best players to bring in for Gameweek 23?

It should come as no surprise that we're targeting players with double gameweek involvement. Even if the second contest is a tricky one, it's better to have players who have the potential for more than 180 minutes of football. It helps that, even though they face each other, it's two teams who are doing especially well in the Premier League this season. Bukayo Saka Position: MID

MID Club: Arsenal

Arsenal Opponent: Brentford (H), Manchester City (H)

Brentford (H), Manchester City (H) FPL Price: £8.3m

Bukayo Saka is a player who feels like a must this week, especially with Gabriel Martinelli failing to post attacking returns in recent outings. He has been a leading attacking figure for Arsenal this season, returning a considerable 111 points for those who own him - his ownership rate currently stands at 26.8%. He's had a goal and an assist across his last three league contests, taking his total goal involvement this season to 15 (seven goals, eight assists). That's from an expected goal involvement (xGI) of 9.81. Captain material? Why not with back-to-back home games. Eddie Nketiah Position: FWD

FWD Club: Arsenal

Arsenal Opponent: Brentford (H), Manchester City (H)

Brentford (H), Manchester City (H) FPL Price: £6.8m

Eddie Nketiah is the starting striker for the Premier League leaders - yet he remains in just 9.6% of fantasy football teams. That is despite his £6.8m price tag and the fact he scored twice in their most recent home game - a 3-2 victory over Manchester United. Nketiah has four goals across his last six (and back-to-back home games) despite strong opposition, so is an appealing option once again. Arsenal also have another double gameweek coming up - so you're getting plenty of football out of him. Ben White Position: DEF

DEF Club: Arsenal

Arsenal Opponent: Brentford (H), Manchester City (H)

Brentford (H), Manchester City (H) FPL Price: £4.7m

Ben White hasn't been at his best in recent weeks but I'm willing to keep faith in the Arsenal right-back. Gabriel and William Saliba were popular options earlier in the season and White has seen his ownership rate increase to 13.7%. That still makes him a decent enough differential. There is also competition in the form of Takehiro Tomiyasu. White should keep his place though, and there's every chance of early clean sheet points. White is open to substitutions around the hour/70-minute mark, meaning that you will bank six points without having to wait until the full-time whistle. Who should I captain in Gameweek 23?