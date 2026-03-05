FA Cup tips: West Ham vs Brentford tips, predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: FA Cup 1.5pt Brentford to win at 5/4 (General) ***All bets settled in 90 mins Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Monday, 19:30 GMT TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

All Premier League affairs in the FA Cup don’t quite get the juices flowing. The familiarity of it makes it feel a bit futile but at least you can draw on the league meeting for clues as to how Monday’s match up might go. The sides met at the London Stadium in October, BRENTFORD won 2-0, went off around 8/5 and terrorised West Ham from corners, free kicks and long throw-ins.

The Bees are a chunk shorter to win in 90 minutes on Monday but given the context of the Premier League table it is easy to see why. Keith Andrews’ side are seventh and although they have an outside chance of grabbing a European spot, a shot at a bit of domestic silverware must be a priority for the remainder of the season. That said, Andrews made seven changes in the 1-0 win over Macclesfield in the last round as the Bees scraped past the National League North outfit thanks to an own goal. I think he’ll name a strong XI on Monday though. Besides, Brentford’s form is really strong. They have only lost three of 15 games (W9 D3), a run stretching back to before Christmas, and have become formidable on their travels, winning seven of their last nine.

In stark contrast to the Bees, Monday’s clash hardly feels like a priority for West Ham who are embroiled in a fight for survival. Despite a win at Craven Cottage in midweek, Nuno Espírito Santo’s side remain in the relegation zone on goal-difference with games against Manchester City and Aston Villa to come before the next international break. Securing their Premier League status will be the Hammers main focus for the remainder of the season. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the hosts' big hitters get a rest against Brentford. Nuno made 10 changes ahead of the fourth round and six changes ahead of the third round. At 5/4, backing the Bees TO WIN is the bet.