FA Cup tips: Manchester Utd vs Fulham best bets, preview and BuildABet

They can't keep getting away with it! As it turns out, they sort of can.

When an obvious offside allowed Manchester United to squeeze past Leicester in the FA Cup fourth round, you could be forgiven for punching the TV screen if you'd taken the Foxes at 8/1 in the double chance, another reason to dislike an increasingly dislikable football club who only this week announced plans for another round of mass redundancies.

Harry Maguire's winning goal against his former team was at the time the latest in a series of fortunate escapes, many of which were last gasp in nature.

The famously slab-headed centre-back has since helped secure another, at home to Ipswich in midweek, and was part of the United team thoroughly outplayed by Everton a week ago only to score two goals out of nothing and leave Goodison with a point.

Undoubtedly, Ruben Amorim has instilled a level of determination in his squad, but an enormous amount of context must be applied to their last 10 fixtures.

Only four of their opponents haven't been Premier League relegation battlers or Europa League teams of an even lower quality. Of those four meetings, three have ended in defeats with one win - away at Sunday's opponents.

Fulham will be keen to make amends for coming out on the wrong side of a forgettable late January contest at Craven Cottage.

I'm keen to back them to do so.