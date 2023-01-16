The FA Cup third round replays take place this week, and our experts select their best bets from across the matches.
1.5pts Swansea to beat Bristol City at evens (Unibet, Betfred)
1.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Wolves v Liverpool at evens (General)
1.5pts Both Teams to Score in West Brom v Chesterfield at 19/20 (bet365)
Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)
Swansea and Bristol City shared a 1-1 draw a few weekends ago, and now do battle in Wales for this replay.
There is a lot to like about the Swans here, as despite patchy home form in the Championship (W6, D2, L5), they have actually won the xG battle nine of 13 contests.
Across that period they have averaged 1.63 xGF and 0.79 xGA per game, putting them firmly in the upper echelons of the Championship for home process.
Bristol City are a team who don't fare to well when travelling, averaging 1.19 xGF and 1.66 xGA per away game in the second tier, meaning I'm happy to have a play on SWANSEA TO WIN in his replay.
The clincher for me is that, among the nine teams the Swans have bested at home on xG, league leaders Burnley feature, as do third-placed Watford and seventh-placed Norwich, so they have out-created some the Championship's best sides at home.
Bristol City certainly don't fit into that category.
Score prediction: Swansea 2-0 Bristol City (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1645 GMT (16/01/23)
Travelling to Wolverhampton for a third round replay is hardly a game Liverpool would want to be playing, especially when Wolves caused them trouble at Anfield just over a week ago.
A similarly open match-up can be expected here, making BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE & OVER 2.5 GOALS a play at the prices.
Available at even-money, it's easy to see how this bet can win given the evidence at hand.
Defensively, the Reds are a mess, but their attack is, of course, always fearsome, so BTTS and Overs combined is a solid selection.
Score prediction: Wolves 1-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct at 1330 GMT (16/01/23)
Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)
Chesterfield gave West Brom all they could handle in the first meeting of the two sides, leading 3-2 until the 93rd minute only to be pegged back and forced into a replay.
The National League side had no problem creating chances in what was an end-to-end game, and the Spireites will be fresh for this trip having not played since the 3-3 draw more than a week ago.
The Baggies have played since, and it was another entertaining contest, as they beat Luton 3-2, so the goals are flowing for Carlos Corberan's side, who do boast a lot of attacking talent.
With Chesterfield well rested and not short of goals themselves, I think we can expect another high-scoring game, and the 19/20 about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looked too good to turn down.
I'm not saying we will witness another 3-3, but both teams obliging seems a sensible angle given what the pair have shown of late, and with the price as short as 3/4 in places, the shade of odds-on we are getting here makes plenty of appeal.
Score prediction: West Brom 2-1 Chesterfield (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1635 GMT (16/01/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.