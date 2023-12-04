FA Cup third-round draw: Arsenal face Liverpool, Newcastle visit Sunderland in Tyne-Wear derby

Arsenal will host Liverpool in a blockbuster third-round FA Cup tie next month.
The other standout tie of the draw saw Championship side Sunderland paired with neighbours Newcastle, who will travel to the Stadium of Light over the weekend of January 6 and 7.
There were several other all Premier League ties, with Tottenham hosting Burnley, Everton travelling to Crystal Palace and Brentford facing Wolves.
Reigning champions Manchester City were handed a home tie against Championship strugglers Huddersfield while Manchester United will make the short trip to former winners Wigan.
Non-league Maidstone would no doubt have hoped for a plum tie following their second-round win over Barrow but were handed a home date with Stevenage or Port Vale.
Non-league Ramsgate will host Ipswich if they can get past AFC Wimbledon on Monday night while a trip to The Hawthorns to face West Brom awaits the winners of Aldershot and Stockport.
