Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp

FA Cup third-round draw: Arsenal face Liverpool, Newcastle visit Sunderland in Tyne-Wear derby

By Sporting Life
10:06 · MON December 04, 2023

Arsenal will host Liverpool in a blockbuster third-round FA Cup tie next month.

The other standout tie of the draw saw Championship side Sunderland paired with neighbours Newcastle, who will travel to the Stadium of Light over the weekend of January 6 and 7.

There were several other all Premier League ties, with Tottenham hosting Burnley, Everton travelling to Crystal Palace and Brentford facing Wolves.

Reigning champions Manchester City were handed a home tie against Championship strugglers Huddersfield while Manchester United will make the short trip to former winners Wigan.

Non-league Maidstone would no doubt have hoped for a plum tie following their second-round win over Barrow but were handed a home date with Stevenage or Port Vale.

Non-league Ramsgate will host Ipswich if they can get past AFC Wimbledon on Monday night while a trip to The Hawthorns to face West Brom awaits the winners of Aldershot and Stockport.

FA Cup third-round draw

  • Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers
  • Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham
  • Arsenal v Liverpool
  • Stoke City v Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Norwich City v Crewe/Bristol Rovers
  • West Ham v Bristol City
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
  • Fulham v Rotherham United
  • West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot/Stockport County
  • Southampton v Alfreton Town/Walsall
  • AFC Wimbledon/Ramsgate v Ipswich Town
  • Peterborough United v Leeds United
  • Millwall v Leicester City
  • Watford v Chesterfield
  • Sunderland v Newcastle United
  • Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City
  • Crystal Palace v Everton
  • Middlesbrough v Aston Villa
  • Nottingham Forest v Blackpool/Forest Green Rovers
  • Wigan Athletic v Manchester United
  • Manchester City v Huddersfield Town
  • Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United
  • Gillingham v Sheffield United
  • Swansea City v Morecambe
  • Chelsea v Preston North End
  • QPR v Bournemouth
  • Coventry City v Oxford United
  • Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United
  • Maidstone United v Stevenage/Port Vale
  • Newport County/Barnet v Eastleigh
  • Hull City v Birmingham
Joe Lewis in action for Wimbledon
ALSO READ: AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate FA Cup tips

