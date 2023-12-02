AFC Wimbledon vs Ramsgate FA Cup betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Joe Lewis to score first at 25/1 (Sky Bet)
A typical TV selection for the early rounds of the FA Cup. Wimbledon haven't been too bad in Sky Bet League Two, Ramsgate currently sit top of the Isthmian League South East Division with 31 points gained from a possible 36.
They dumped National League outfit Woking out of the last round despite going behind early on. That was at home though, so not only are they facing tougher opposition this time out they are doing so on the road.
These two have actually faced in league competition previously, meeting in the 2007 Isthmian League Premier Division as the Dons were on their rise up the pyramid.
Wimbledon are 1/6 to beat a team from the eighth tier of English football in 90 minutes. Hardly a surprise then that we're finding it tough to back anything other than a home win.
This makes it problematic when it comes to the betting.
It's also tricky to work out the side we could see from Wimbledon, but a place in the third round is on offer and they will want to ensure they don't pass up a huge opportunity.
They should be fairly strong, and with the EFL side expected to be on the front foot throughout, I'm happy enough to gamble on a goalscorer.
At 25/1 and 9/1, JOE LEWIS TO SCORE FIRST or ANYTIME provides the most appeal.
The centre-back is dominant in the air, averaging 5.2 aerials won per game. That puts him in the top-15 of players in this metric in League Two.
That has led to a shot every other game and the Stockport loanee found the net in the EFL Trophy win over Stevenage - he did play right-back that day.
It's even money that Wimbledon take at least eight corners in the game. If it plays out as expected, Lewis should see some chances to score.
Ramsgate have been going well in their league but there is such a huge gap between the two sides in the hierarchy.
Wimbledon have scored at least twice in five home league games, while they hit five in the home win over Cheltenham in the last round.
They are likely to be on the front foot, meaning the corner count should increase as the contest goes on.
