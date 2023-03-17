Michael Beardmore picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet for Man Utd v Fulham in the FA Cup and recommends a roll-up priced up at 10/1.

Marcus Rashford 2+ shots on target

1+ shot on target each team each half

30+ Fulham booking points

1+ Fulham offsides BACK OUR 10/1 BUILDABET WITH SKYBET

Marcus Rashford 2+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip The England striker has been in irrepressible mood all season, registering 51 shots on target across 34 matches in the Premier League and Europa League. He's averaging 2.7 shots per game in the league and against a Fulham defence that allows an average of 15 shots per match on the road it would be little surprise to see Rashford trouble Bernd Leno at least twice.

1+ shot on target each team each half CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Don't expect United to have this one all their own way. The Red Devils average five shots on target per home game in the Premier League this term so it would be a surprise if they did not register at least one in each half here. But this is a massive chance for Fulham - they have secured safety and will be sniffing a cup final. They average 3.8 shots on target every away league game anyway. One effort on target in each half is no stretch now Aleksandar Mitrovic is back fit.

30+ Fulham booking points CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Here's the price booster then. The most ill-disciplined team in the top flight this season? Yep, Fulham. They have 64 yellow cards and one red in 27 games, an average of virtually 2.5 cards per game. Away from home though it's 43 yellows in 13 matches, averaging more than three cautions a game. Their past five have seen them rack up the following caution tallies - 3, 4, 4, 3, 6. With an FA Cup semi-final place at stake, they should be fired up.

1+ Fulham offsides CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip The Cottagers average 1.4 offsides per game this season but their biggest offender on that score is Aleksandar Mitrovic who is now back fit after missing the majority of 2023. The underdogs will be looking to catch United on the break for large portions of this game and it would be a shock if they did not incur the linesman's flag at least once.

Aleksandar Mitrovic 1+ shots on target CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Speaking of the Serbian, no Premier League player averages more shots per game this season than Mitrovic's 4.1. He averages 1.5 shots on target per match in 2022-23 and it would be a shock if he did not test David de Gea at least once.

Harrison Reed 1+ fouls CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Fulham's combative midfielder has committed a foul in 18 of his 26 Premier League appearances this season. And he's been in particularly aggressive mood recently, conceding 10 fouls in his past four matches. Thus 2+ here would not be inadvisable but we will stick with one considering it's decent value at 4/9.

Odds correct at 1900 GMT (17/03/23)

